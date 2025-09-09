From today in the bookstore the new novel by Dan Brown

Robert Langdon is back. The American writer Dan Brown, after 8 years, decided to extend the series dedicated to the most successful character born from his pen, expert in symbolism and professor of religious iconology at the University of Harvard. The last chapter is titled The last secret (Rizzoli) and comes out in the bookstore today, Tuesday 9 September. A date that fans of the genre, and in particular Brown’s fans have long marked with the red circle on the calendar.

New novel for Dan Brown

The Da Vinci codethanks to over 85 million copies sold in the world, is the most successful novel by Dan Brown. Released in Italy in 2003, it is the second novel of the series: the first, Angels and demonsarrived in our country only in 2004 (in the US it came out the first time in 2000). The subsequent works starring Robert Langdon are The lost symbol (2009), Hell (2013) e Origin (2017). The last secret will come out simultaneously all over the world.

In the new chapter of the saga, while he is in Prague with Katherine Solomon, a scholar of Noetic Sciences and his partner, Robert Langdon finds himself suddenly in a nightmare: Katherine disappeared from the hotel room without leaving a trace. And it is not a trivial kidnapping: hidden forces, active since the dawn of history, are responsible for the disappearance.

Between ancient castles, large cathedrals and underground labyrinths, Langdon finds himself exploring the dark side of the city, determined to bring to the light of secrets remained hidden for centuries. But the challenge that is compared to him will prove to be different, and even more difficult, than those he has won in the past. A challenge to save not only one’s life and that of Katherine, but the fate of whole humanity.

The author

Dan Brown, an American author, was born in 1964. Since he was a child he received a Christian education and both his brothers attended the Phillips Exeter Academy. In general he grew up in a family atmosphere where he tried to reconcile science and faith, given that his father had a more open mentality in the scientific world while the mother a more religious idea. Science and faith will be among the central issues of his artistic production.

He graduated from the Amherst College and the Phillips Exeter Academy, where he spent a period teaching English before committing himself completely to writing. He is a writer of numerous bestseller, including the one who has reached the top places of rankings around the world and made it famous: the Da Vinci code, one of the most successful novels of all time.

