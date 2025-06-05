Fubar 2: the complete cast, old and new characters

Landing on the Netflix platform in 2023, “Fubar” marked the debut as the protagonist of Arnold Schwarzenegger in television serial. A small event for the actor, king of the Action Cinema of the 80s and 90s, who dresses the clothes of a CIA agent for the occasion about to retire: but a last intervention then disappeared the plans of his character Luke Brunner. After about two years of waiting, the series returns to Netflix with a second -awaited season. If in large part the cast of actors has been confirmed in bulk, two new entries stand out among the protagonists. Let’s find out below are the new and old characters of the series.

Luke Brunner (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger)

The CIA veteran now close to retirement, the protagonist was presented in the first season as ready to leave behind dangerous missions to devote himself to a single goal: to regain his ex -wife Tally. His plans, however, suffered an unexpected turn when he received the order to return to Guyana to save an agent in difficulty who turns out to be his daughter Emma. Twenty -five years earlier, Luke had eliminated Omar Poland during the Jungle Book operation, then trying to offer a different future to his son Boro. But today that boy is in charge of a paramilitary organization with hundreds of followers. Luke faced this challenge with the help of Barry, the computer genius who supports him on the field.

Emma Brunner (played by Monica Barbaro)

Emma is a CIA agent, but she tells her family another story: that of a simple work trip to Colombia. In reality he is under cover in Guyana, with his name in Panda code. When things get complicated, she is forced to ask her father Luke for help. The two thus discover that they have hidden many truths each, making tensions and wounds never remedied. Emma is also struggling with a turbulent sentimental life: she betrayed her boyfriend Carter with Aldon, a CIA colleague, and cannot avoid pouring her personal problems on whoever is close to her.

Greta Nellso (played by Carrie-Anne Moss)

New entry in the second season, Greta is an ex -Eastern German light and an old knowledge of Luke. Between the two there has been an intense and passionate bond that now resurfaces between tensions, secrets and perhaps a pinch of nostalgia. Greta is a charismatic and dangerous character, who could further complicate the mission.

Theodore “Chips” (played by Guy Burnet)

He also made his debut in the second season. Chips is a spy with unclear motivations and not very Orthodox methods. When Luke and his team come across him, nothing is as he seems. Will it be ally, enemy or something … worse?

Aldon (played by Travis Van Winkle)

Always impeccable in a jacket and tie and with the joke ready, Aldon is one of the brightest agents of Luke’s team. Charismatic and light -hearted, he knows how to lighten even the most tense situations. But behind the smile, he hides a profound loyalty towards his colleagues. His complicated relationship with Emma adds further pepper to group dynamic.

Roo (played by Fortune Feimster)

Ruth – called Roo – is one of the team souls. Expert of explosives and fulminating jokes, it is inseparable by Aldon with whom he shares an authentic and goliardic friendship.

Barry Putt (played by Milan Carter)

IT analyst and indispensable technological brain of the team, often operates behind the scenes, but his contribution is essential. Equipped with a brilliant mind and a sober humor, it provides data, access and creative solutions in real time.

Tina (played by Aparna Brielle)

Analyst lent to the CIA from NSA, it is apparently a temporary resource, but its role proves to be much more ambiguous. Just in the season ending her double game emerges: she is the mole, code name “Usignolo”, in the pay of the Russians.

Other characters:

Carter Perlmutter (played by Jay Baruchel)

Dr. Pfeffer (played by Scott Thompson)

Tally Brunner (played by Fabiana Udenio)

Donnie (played by Andy Buckley)