Furlani resigned, you are not from the trade: the desperate cry of a Milan player





Egregio Giorgio Furlani,

I write them hot, but they are words long meditated, immediately after the well -deserved and painful defeat of Milan, team and club of which she has been a CEO for two and a half years, in the Italian Cup final against Bologna. It was the only trophy that the team of which I have always been a fan of-since birth, since I remember-could win in this horrible season, the 2024-2025 season that brings the signs of his sporting management in full: the first season in which, fully, Milan is his creature. I will explain what I mean, if anything, it will read, but before I would like to clarify that the Italian Cup was the only trophy that Milan could have won, since the Italian Super Cup, won in some desert of Arabia even against Inter, is an artificial trophy that would not have aroused emotions if we had not exceeded that the “cousins”, decidedly more solid than us, and that will not leave a trace in a story – – In which many trophies were won by many and really really. If he ever had to read, I’m sure he would have an objection: “But it is not true that it would have been the only trophy! It would have been two, we still won one. ” Have the patience to read, we will return.

Who is a fan

Another premise of method is a must: I am a Milan fan. I am sure that she knows what I am talking about, but in doubt – and since I do not write only to her, but in a public place – I would like to say that a fan is a human being who does, thinks, believes very irrational things, due to an inexplicable love that moves the passion for the shirt of a color – in our case two, beautiful, who are magnificently together: red and black, this certainly does not escape them – and for the eleven players. they dress and sweat it. Inside that absurd and inexplicable love there is that we fans – I certainly imagine – for our team we always want the best. Then, of course, there are fans accustomed worse – those of Bologna who rightly raise the cup in the face tonight are among these – and those accustomed better, and we are among the latter. So we are more demanding, a little spoiled, vaguely ungrateful: say what she wants, that’s okay.

However – and we really and quickly come to the merit of the question for which I vainly write them – the facts are made. The data is given. The card sings. On Wikipedia, he agrees to be portrayed as a former student model of a high school in Milan (I give you advice: it is not done, it is a tamarrata; at high school it happens that you are good, but if you say it around fifty years you go rightly for losers) and then as a man of numbers, both for training and for his subsequent career: he must therefore confront the numbers of his management. Before her, to be a company leader, Ivan Gazidis was, one who is a manager of the world of sport as a profession. AC Milan had commissioned him – I speak from fan to fan: one of the most glorious football teams in the world and the history of football – the Elliott Fund, a fund that makes aggressive and hard finance – this also knows, since he has been working since 2010 – after he had found himself, always Elliott, to have Milan in his hand, having detected it for debts insolved by mysterious Chinese who had financed him From Berlusconi, and before financed this Gerry Cardinal (with whom she makes double selfies from Double Mint ***, you don’t get offended, but you seem to be two minch ***) because in turn it detected it.

I have to be honest, excellent Furlani, so I would like to talk to her, because I am sure that this story of finance really could explain it well. No, no, I don’t speak of Milan’s budgets, who also go well, with San Siro always full (of course, fill him with crocerists and tourists who come to Milan and remember Kaka, Sheva and everything else, but I don’t judge you, not for this, at least); I really speak of the owner structures. There will be no opportunity to talk about it, but it would be nice, and I would have a lot of things to ask for them.

A deep wound

But unfortunately I have to settle for talking to you about public data: those of the results. You see, I speak to her as a fan, but after all I am also a citizen who compares a company manager with the specifics of his core business. Yes, because I belong to the hateful category of “adult fans”, that is, those who don’t just want to “win”. Let me explain: with several Rossoneri fans I discussed in a recent past because I continue to think that, in today’s world, a great football team is also a company. My heart cries to say it, but it is also and above all a company. And so I know that the accounts have to return. I know that making a stadium can be a priority compared to winning a triplet or a championship. And I know, I believe it – I certainly know better than her – that if we had arrived third in the league and released dignified in the round of 16 of the Champions League, there would have been stolen from fans – with which I have and I would have quarreled, and in the future I will do the same – pissed off black to insult you. But the problem, sees, is that it didn’t go. And not – as those who do not know the numbers as you know them well, and how, more modestly, I know them – because you have not spent the money to be the team. Mind you, you have not been munificent and wide, you have not spent as you spend those who have great ambitions. But, in short, the point is not this. The point is another, excellent Furlani, and it is the evident arrogance that guides the set of your actions and raises the mountain of your mistakes. The expulsion of Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, at the end of a complex season such as that of 2022-2023, who came after the unexpected euphoria of an incredible and miraculous championship, punished a management who had really won what nobody waited very soon and then reached a Champions League semifinal by eliminating, moreover, both Napoli, already virtually champion of Italy at the end of the winter and Luciano Spalletti, both the Tottenham of Antonio Conte. Someone – modestly too, among them – publicly said that that wound would have left deep signs on the history of Milan and its future. You left to trust communicators and diligent friends with the task of insulting us. You ignore us. Very good, you were.

The cycle of Pioli

The following year, to be sure, you have jubilated Stefano Pioli after a second place and a qualifying in the Champions League conquered in a carriage, well in advance. After he had brought us back to Europe, inheriting a disastrous Milan led by Giampaolo – chosen by Maldini and Boban, because they also make the competent wrong, I know, believe me – after he had brought us back to the Champions League and then, in fact, to the Scudetto, and permanently among the first four in the championship. I also know that that cycle was finished and worn out. But the task of those who “direct” is to know how, at the end of the cycle, to start a different path. And also to have the strength to surround themselves with competent people, who know how to decide independently in their field (which is not happening yet, since it is not clear if you do not want a sports director of the trade or if nobody wants to come to Milan: it remains that it is not there, and she lets you understand that for a while she will continue to be not there).

She is not of the trade

And here we come to the point. I remember her, in the bordocked, in Milan, last summer, with the air of the model student, to explain that you were working in “very firm way”. This bizarre phrase remained in my mind because it was precisely represented the megalomaniac and ungrammatical sense of the role, so far from what is missing and always serves, in sport as in life: the sense of reality. He sees, Furlani, I speak to her as a fan of Milan, but even earlier as a journalist who has been looking for more or less close for a few decades: everyone has to do his job, the one they learned, the one for which he has formed with passion and ambition over time. Marotta, to give an example, is one of the trade, and in fact you can see. She doesn’t. De Laurentiis, who is the master of the profession, I know, but that profession learned it, and when he believed he did without professionals he took the slaps and returned to rely on people of the trade, such as Conte and Oriali, and in fact you can see. Here, you see: she is not of the trade, and you see. Do you know what, most of all, can you see? From the fact that just a few days ago she said: “If Sérgio Conceição won the Italian Cup, it would be the first coach since Carlo Ancelotti’s time to win two trophies in one season”. That time they had been a Champions League and an intercontinental cup. This time they would have been the Italian Super Cup of Arabia and the Italian Cup. They would be, because – in fact – the only cup that counted has deservedly raised her Bologna. Here, Furlani, we are people who respect the market and their rules. We turn the bales to us. She returns to do her job. It is certainly a very deign job, but it is not that of the head of Milan.