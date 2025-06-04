Gaza, the UN asks for an independent investigation for the management of Israel’s humanitarian aid

United nations could start aIndependent investigation For what happened on 1 June in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, when the ISREAELIAN Army opened fire on the Palestinian civilians piled up and pending the distribution of humanitarian aid by the controversial NGO Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. On that occasion, at least 30 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire would have died.

The requests of the UN Secretary General

After a first denial, the same IDF (Israel Defense Forces) then has confirmed that the Israeli military fired on the crowd First with “warning shots” and then against people deemed suspicious. The dead would be at least thirty and almost 200 injured. In asking for an independent investigation on what happened, the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres He said on June 2 to be:

Upset by the news of Palestinians who died and injured while yesterday they were looking for aid in Gaza. It is unacceptable that the Palestinians risk their lives to get food. Israel has clear obligations, based on international humanitarian law, to accept and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid. The entrance without assistance on scale is immediately restored to meet the huge needs in Gaza.

The role of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

At the moment, in fact, the only organization authorized to distribute humanitarian aid to the over two million inhabitants of the strip is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organization created in February 2025 of which the financiers are not known, but aPertaneously supported by the far -right Israeli government and from that of the United States. Ghf started operating on the field in Gaza on Monday 26 May, inefficient and with one chaotic management which has already caused several episodes of violence. In theory, in fact, the Israeli army should be stationed about 300 meters from the distribution points, while internal safety should be guaranteed by mercenaries of US private companies. But in fact this does not happen, often pushing the Israeli military to intervene with the consequences already seen in Rafah on June 1 and other sites in the strip.

In addition, GHF distributes food genres such as pasta or rice, which often cannot be cooked by those who receive them due to the scarcity of water or fuels in Gaza to make cooker or field fires work. In addition, the Ghf operates with only 4 distribution points, against over 400 who had previously been set up From over 200 of other NGOs and United Nations agencies – now closed on the imposition of the government of Tel Aviv. The distribution points are all found in the south of the Gaza Strip, that is, in the few areas not involved by the ongoing Israeli military offensive, at least for the moment. This is why many have already accused the GHF to be just yet another Israel pressure tool To force the Gazawi to move to well delimited areas of the strip and leave the field free to the IDF troops in the rest of the area. Wednesday 4 June GHF announced the suspension of the distribution of humanitarian aid In its centers, while the Israeli army has declared that the roads to reach them are a legitimate combat area.

Hunger as a weapon of war

The humanitarian disaster underway in Gaza, already exhausted for almost two years of fighting between the IDF and Hamas militants, has further worsened due to the embargo on the aid imposed by Israel starting from March 2. Despite the entry of a few tens of trucks with aid between 19 and 20 May, the hunger as a weapon of war continues to be used by Tel Aviv against the GazaWi. According to NGO and international observers, the blockade at the end of May had already caused the death from hunger for over 300 Palestinian childrenfigure that can be much higher today, since they are more than 14,000 thousand children seriously malnourished.

For this, Tom Fletcher, Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations already asked to “open at least two passes in Gaza, one to the north and the other to the south already on 20 May; simplify and accelerate procedures and remove any contingent; eliminate the impediments to access within Gaza and not lead attacks in the areas and moments when deliveries take place; Allow us to cover the entire range of needs – food, water, hygiene, cover, health, fuel, gas and more ». In addition, he said that to “reduce looting, there must be a regular flow of aid and humanitarian operators must be authorized to use multiple paths. Commercial goods must integrate the humanitarian response ». All requests that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu And his far -right government continues to deliberately ignore.