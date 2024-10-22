Gemini Live now speaks in Italian: how to activate it and what changes between Google’s AI and the others

Gemini Live. Credit: Google.



Finally Gemini Live he also speaks Italian. Presented during the “Made by Google” event last May and made available in English from mid-August for subscribers to Gemini Advancedthe virtual assistant of Google based on artificial intelligence Gemini Live is ready to land on the Italian market too. In a note published on the Italian version of its official blog, in fact, Google announced multilingual support which, according to the Mountain View giant, represents an important qualitative leap, given that it will allow users to interact with AI in a more natural way and immediate in your native language. That is also among the supported languages Italianbut you may have to wait a few weeks before you can actually start conversing in Italian with Gemini Live.

Gemini Live can be easily activated on your Android smartphone or tablet. Compared to other AI-based assistants, it offers the advantage of being able to receive answers to your questions that take into account the information present in Google applications, such as Gmail, Google Docs, Google Calendar and so on.

What is Gemini Live and what Google AI can do

In case it is not yet clear to you, Gemini Live is Google’s smart voice assistant, based on Gemini artificial intelligence, capable of having real conversations. When talking about Gemini Live, Google reported the following:

The one with Gemini Live is a real conversation. It’s like chatting with a friend: you can brainstorm ideas, explore new topics or even practice for an important presentation. Gemini Live can keep up with conversations, so you can interrupt, change direction, or delve deeper into a particular topic. Plus, with 10 distinct voices to choose from, you can personalize your experience and find the perfect tone and style for your conversation.

One of the peculiarities of Gemini Live is undoubtedly the integration with the suite of Google apps. Let’s give some examples. With Mountain View’s conversational assistant it will be possible, for example, to ask to find the lasagna recipe that was sent to you in Gmail and add the ingredients to your shopping list in the Google Keep notes, or take a photo of the a concert and ask Gemini if ​​you have plans that day and possibly create a reminder to purchase tickets. If you have learned of the release of your favorite film you can ask Gemini to remind you to buy the tickets a week before they are made available and the assistant will be able to notify you with the tools available in the Google suite.

How to activate Gemini Live in Italian on your Android smartphone

For activate Gemini Live in Italian on Androidfirst make sure you have the most up-to-date version of theGoogle apps (otherwise, download the latest update available on the Play Store for the latter) and then follow these simple steps:

Open theGoogle apps on your Android device. Tap on yours profile photo or on yours initials (if you haven’t set a profile picture for your Google account). Follow the path Settings > Google Assistant > Languages. Select the desired language, presumably Italian (Italy)via the menu that appears on the screen.

How to set up Gemini Live in Italian on Android.



Differences between Gemini Live and other conversational AI assistants

If you’re wondering what differences are there between Google Gemini and other conversational AI assistantsfirst of all ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence, we will point them out to you immediately.

Taking ChatGPT as a reference and, in particular, the mode Advanced Voice by GPT-4oa first consideration that must be made concerns the fact that the OpenAI one is available exclusively for profiles who have a subscription to ChatGPT Plus and Team, at least in the European Union. Not to mention Apple Intelligence which, due to the DMA, will not arrive in Europe (at least not soon). Unlike these, however, Gemini Live is free and available to everyone.

Another important aspect, which should not be underestimated at all, concerns the perfect integration between Gemini Live and Google apps. This opens up scenarios never seen before, which will make it possible to carry out complex actions (now also in Italian). Regarding this aspect, Google stated: