Gen V 2, revealed release date and teaser trailer of the new season of The Boys spinoff

Two years after the debut season he returns to Prime Video with the second season Gen V, the Spinoff series that expands the world of The Boys (and the stories of the two TV series are intertwined, so it is advisable to follow them both) with a group of young protagonists struggling with the Voaught superhero college. During the Comic with Experience in Mexico City in which some members of the cast attended the first images and the release date of Gen V 2, and here are the advances on plot and cast and, after all, the first teaser trailer in Italian of the new season.

The explanation of the end of the first season of Gen V

Gen v 2, the plot

In the second season, the school has started again. While the rest of America is forced to adapt to the homeland iron fist, the godolkin university the mysterious new rector announces a program of studies that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated as heroes, while Marie, Jordan and Emma return to college reluctantly, marked by months of trauma and losses. But it is difficult to pay attention to parties and lessons while the war between humans and ovens is underway, both inside and outside the campus. The gang learns of a secret program that dates back to the foundation of Godolkin and that could have bigger implications than you can imagine. And, in some way, Marie is part of it.

The cast of Gen V 2

In the cast of the second season we find Jaz Sinclair in the role of Marie Moreau, Lizzi Broadway in that of Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips in the role of Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li in the male form, Asa Germann in the role of Sam Riordan and Sean Patrick Thomas in that of Polarity. To the cast is added Hamish Linklater in the role of the rector Cipher.

Michele Fazekas is showrunner and executive producer. In the role of Executive Producer, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Nitter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum and Branum and Brant Engelicin are also. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia and Jessica Chou are Co-Executive Producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.

When Gen V 2 comes out

The second season of Gen V will be released on Prime Videos on Wednesday 17 September with the first three episodes, with new episodes that will be released every week, to arrive, on Wednesday 22 October, to the season finale that promises to be “at full throttle”.

Gen V 2, the teaser trailer in Italian

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8fww1wi2-ya