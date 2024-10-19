Getting newborns to vote too: an idea for the demographic tsunami

Culture

Getting newborns to vote too: an idea for the demographic tsunami

Getting newborns to vote too: an idea for the demographic tsunami

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Getting newborns to vote too: an idea for the demographic tsunami
Bedbugs enter the house with the first cold weather: what they are, the remedies to keep them away and why they stink
The Devil’s Hour 2, the explanation of the season finale of the Prime Video thriller series