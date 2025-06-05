Ginny & Amp; Georgia 4 will there be? What we know so far

Ginny and Georgia has just returned to Netflix with her highly anticipated third season but what do they know, so far, on her continuous? Ginny and Georgia 4 will there be? Let’s start immediately by saying that fans of this series can rest assured because Netflix had already renewed the series for a third and fourth chapter in 2023.

A double renewal, for Netflix, is often synonymous with great success of the series and consequently insured earnings for the streaming giant that decides to confirm a title for two seasons in advance only if sure that he already has a large slice of faithful spectators. And just as it happened for other series, including Virgin River, the same was worth for Ginny & Georgia, a modern and renewed version of the great classic a mother for friend.

And not only Netflix has renewed Ginny & Georgia for two more seasons as early as May 2023 but chapters 3 and 4 of the series with Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry also have a new showrunner, Sarah Glinski who will replace Debra J. Fisher who held this role in the first two seasons of the series.

What Ginny & Georgia is about and how we had left each other in the second season

Ginny & Georgia follows the life of Georgia Miller (Howey) a young single mother who grew up her teenage daughter alone, Ginny Miller (Gentry), and her youngest Austin (Diesel La Torraca) while moving to a new city in Massachusetts to start again after a new chapter of their lives after the death of Georgia’s husband.

In the second season, released last January 5, we had left Ginny struggling with the awareness that her mother is actually an assassin. With a huge weight to be carried inside, that is, knowing that her stepfather Kenny did not die of natural causes, Ginny will face her mother and the fact that Kinny killed and who did it to protect Ginny.

Ginny and Goergia 3: The plot

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding, ruining the fairytale ending and pointing the spotlight on the Miller as never before. Ginny and Georgia have always been against the world, but the world has never attacked them in this way. Now Ginny must understand which side to be when the situation becomes critical and whether to really face the world together with her friend.

Who is in the cast of Ginny & Georgia

In the cast of the series there are, in addition to the two protagonists Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry also Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas.

When Ginny and Georgia 4 comes out on Netflix

Having just released on Netflix, the third chapter of the series, available from June 5, 2025, we can expect to see Ginny and Georgia 4 no earlier than 2026/2027.