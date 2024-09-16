Giovanni Allevi lays himself bare in his new book “The Nine Gifts – On the Road to Happiness”

Happiness despite illness. This is how the last two years of Giovanni Allevi, the famous pianist and composer from the Marche region who discovered he had multiple myelioma in 2022, can be summed up. Even though everything collapsed on him, he was able to react, even talking about nine gifts he received right after the diagnosis. And it is no coincidence that this is the title of the new book by the musician from Ascoli Piceno. “I nove doni – Sulla via della felicità”, published by Solferino Libri, is not simply the story of the illness and how it is faced. As Allevi himself underlined, it is a sincere testimony as well as a profound philosophical reflection to try to look at life in a new way.

The Nine Gifts of the Title

But what exactly are these nine gifts of the title? According to Allevi, they are the freedom of judgment of others, self-awareness, authenticity, the perspectives assured by history and culture, but also the love for beauty and Nature, gratitude for encounters with special people such as doctors and nurses. The composer also explains how his spirit is now in a new dimension, even deeper than the previous one.

This same dimension is felt more on the stage that the musician from Ascoli rediscovered a few months ago. Through his Instagram profile, Allevi revealed some details on the back cover, with the photo that portrays him smiling. Here are his words: “The photo shoot had been scheduled between the drips, the physiotherapy and the heavy treatments that I have to continue to do. I was returning after years in front of a lens, with a disoriented soul. My fear was that tiredness would show on my face and also a certain recent aversion to everything that is media-related. Instead, unexpectedly, that smile took shape”.

Who is Giovanni Allevi?

Born in 1969, Giovanni Allevi studied at the “Francesco Morlacchi” Conservatory in Perugia and the “Giuseppe Verdi” Conservatory in Milan. His career as a composer began in 1997 with the album “13 dita” which immediately ensured him great success. Among his most successful compositions there is also one linked to football. His “O generika”, partly retracing the famous musical motif of the Champions League, was chosen as the anthem of the Serie A and is played before the start of every match. His style, as Allevi himself has defined several times, is contemporary classic, so much so that he often collaborates with pop and pop singers such as Claudio Baglioni, Luciano Ligabue and Jovanotti.