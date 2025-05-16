Giovanni Falcone and Francesca Morvillo, their love story (and mafia) is too great to be told like this

Culture

Giovanni Falcone and Francesca Morvillo, their love story (and mafia) is too great to be told like this

Giovanni Falcone and Francesca Morvillo, their love story (and mafia) is too great to be told like this

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Giovanni Falcone and Francesca Morvillo, their love story (and mafia) is too great to be told like this
The Italian Brain Rot is the trend of nonsense memes that is depopulating on the web: what it is and because it is successful
Know Your Car: Causes and Signs of a Cracked Engine Block