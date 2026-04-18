Girigo, Netflix’s new Korean crime drama: plot and when it comes out

What would you be willing to sacrifice to see your wish come true? What if an app on your phone was enough to change your destiny or… destroy it? With “Girigo” – international title: “If Wishes Could Kill” – Netflix is ​​aiming for a new Korean teen drama that condenses mystery, horror and generational anxieties. A story that starts from an almost familiar premise, and then quickly slips into the territory of the darkest supernatural.

Girigo: the plot

The story takes shape in the corridors of a high school, where a group of students come into contact with “Girigo”, a mysterious application capable of granting any wish. The mechanism is as simple as it is disturbing: just record a video with your request and wait for it to come true. But – as we know – every desire has a price. Immediately after getting what they want, users receive a notification accompanied by a 24-hour countdown, a timer that marks not a new beginning, but the imminent end. Inexplicable accidents, violent events and paranormal manifestations begin to affect those who have used the app, transforming dreams into real nightmares.

The protagonist of the story is Yoo Se-ah, a determined and loyal athlete, who decides to go all the way to find out what lies behind Girigo. With her are her companions: the charming but skeptical Na-ri, her secret boyfriend Geon-woo, the brilliant Ha-joon and the rebellious Hyeon-wook, among the first to give in to the temptation of the app. Sentimental bonds, fears and adolescent ambitions, for a group of kids who find themselves trapped in a game bigger than themselves. And as time passes inexorably, a question becomes inevitable: can you really escape destiny… when you yourself triggered it?

Girigo: the cast

On stage, let’s see:

Jeon So-young is Yoo Se-ah, the protagonist determined to discover the truth

Kang Mi-na plays Lim Na-ri, the popular girl who underestimates the danger

Baek Sun-ho is Kim Geon-woo, romantically linked to Se-ah

Hyun Woo-seok plays Kang Ha-joon, the group’s analytical mind

Lee Hyo-je is Choi Hyeon-wook, an unpredictable and provocative figure

Jeon So-nee and Noh Jae-won also appear in the supporting cast. Behind the camera we find the director Park Youn-seo, while the screenplay is by Park Joong-seop. The series is produced by CJ ENM Studios and Kairos Makers.

Girigo: when it comes out on Netflix

“Girigo(“If Wishes Could Kill”) lands on Netflix on Friday 24 April 2026, with global distribution.

Girigo: the Italian trailer

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