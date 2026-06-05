Money Road 2, the third episode on TV tonight: previews

The Malaysian jungle tests the nerves, physical resistance and team spirit of the protagonists of “Money Road – Every temptation has a price”. In the third round of the strategy game hosted by Fabio Caressa, broadcast on Thursday 4 June on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW (and free-to-air on TV8 on Tuesday 9 June), the competitors will have to face new challenges capable of radically changing their path.

The Company of Temptations is preparing to experience a stage full of twists and turns. In fact, there will be a completely unexpected surprise waiting for them, a test that could allow them to recover part of the money and one of the most physically demanding obstacles of the entire adventure.

Where we were

In the second episode the group had to continue their journey in the tropical forest facing a long and tiring journey. What moved the expedition was above all the arrival of the two new competitors “on trial”, Camilla and Giordano, welcomed with a certain distrust by some members of the company. There was no shortage of temptations during the trek. The first took the form of a rich refreshment point surrounded by vegetation, with fresh fruit and delicacies which encouraged several competitors to spend part of the prize money. The most difficult choice, however, came shortly after, when the group discovered a chalet hidden in the jungle equipped with every comfort. Some participants succumbed to the lure of luxury, contributing to a new reduction in the common spoils, while others preferred to resist. At the end of the episode the available prize pool dropped to 307,450 euros.

Money Road 2 – Third episode preview

A figure will appear in the jungle that no one would expect to meet in Malaysia: Orietta Berti. For one day the singer will take on the unusual role of the “Queen of the Malaysian Amusement Park”, welcoming the competitors inside an amusement park that suddenly appeared along the route. It won’t just be a moment of leisure because the Luna Park will in fact be the scene of the first “recharge test” of the season. By overcoming the challenges proposed by Orietta, the competitors will have the opportunity to increase the value of the final prize pool, recovering at least part of the sums lost in the previous weeks.

The Company will then have to face what is already described as the most feared test of the entire expedition: crossing a gigantic expanse of mud, an exhausting journey that will put physical resistance, determination and the ability to collaborate to the test.

As always, along the way there will be no shortage of new individual and collective temptations, opportunities capable of questioning alliances and personal relationships. In a context in which every choice has an immediate economic cost, the delicate balance of the group could be compromised again. It remains to be seen whether team spirit or personal interest will prevail, a dynamic that has so far characterized most of the decisions taken by the competitors.

Competing for the prize pool of 307,450 euros are:

Adele (49 years old, engineer, L’Aquila)

Camilla (24 years old, model, Milan)

Chiara (25 years old, freelance, Ancona)

Daniele (51 years old, art expert, Milan)

Fabrizio (34 years old, salesman, Milan)

Luana (41 years old, entrepreneur, Brescia)

Marilina (41 years old, nurse, Bologna)

Marco (42 years old, project planner, Milan)

Meryem (25 years old, content creator, Naples)

Roberto (63 years old, mover, Viterbo)

Sebastiano (25 years old, freelancer, Milan)

Simona (47 years old, employee, Milan)

Where to watch Money Road 2 on TV and streaming

The third seasonal episode of “Money Road – Every temptation has a price” will be broadcast on Thursday 4 June 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm; and free-to-air on TV8 on Tuesday 2 June. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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