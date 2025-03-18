Good American Family, the new series with Ellen Pompeo on an incredible true story: the trailer

Get ready because in May it arrives on Disneyplus what will become your new serial obsession. We are talking about “Good American Family”, the new series with Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass and Imogen inspired by an unquestionant and incredible true story, that of Natalia Grace. The series is created by Katie Robbins, who is also executive producer and showrunner with Sarah Sutherland. Ellen Pompeo is Executive Producer with his Calamiy Jane production house with Laura Holstein. Disney+ has just revealed the official trailer of the series, take a look together and let’s get better in the plot and in everything you have to know about Good American Family.

Good American Family: the plot

Told from several points of view, to explore perspectives, prejudices and different traumas, this compelling drama is inspired by the events of a Midwest couple who adopts a child with a rare form of nanism. But when they begin to grow it together with their three biological children, a mystery emerges on his age and his origins, and slowly begin to suspect that he may not be who he says he is. As they defend their family from the daughter who believe it represents a threat, she fights her battle to face her past and her future, in a surrender of the accounts that will be played on tabloids and in court.

Good American Family: the complete cast

In addition to the three protagonist actors: Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Imogen Reid in his first protagonist role, the series is also played by Dulé Hill (Psych), Christina Hendrks (Mad Men), Sarayu Blue (Expats) and Jenny O’Hara (Dr.house) as a guest star.

Good American Family: when it comes out on Disney+

Good American Family debuts on Disney+ May 7, 2025.

Good American Family: the trailer