Google Gemini can now call and text without unlocking your phone

Google Gemini. Credit: Google.



Google is taking a further step forward in improving the convenience of using its devices, thanks to the ever deeper integration of Geminiits advanced artificial intelligence. Recently, a new feature was introduced that allows you to make calls and send messages without unlocking your phone. By accessing the Gemini settings on the lock screen, you can enable the option “Make calls and send messages without unlocking”thus making it absolutely feasible to initiate voice communications directly from the locked screen. This feature is not yet available to everyone and is being gradually rolled out via a server-side update which, translated, means that the new features regarding Gemini will be introduced without you downloading new versions of the app from the Play Store.

How Google Gemini changes with version 15.48

Until recently, to send a message or make a call on your Android device, you would necessarily have to unlock your smartphone by placing your finger on the fingerprint reader, using facial recognition, entering your PIN, etc. With the new feature created by Google, you can call and send messages without unlocking your device.

Gemini, which is an evolution of the voice assistant Google Assistant, is in fact able to process commands quickly and safely, immediately starting the required operations without compromising the security of the user’s personal data. Contacts, messages and other sensitive information remain inaccessible until you decide to manually unlock your device.

The function is still in the distribution phase and has been identified by the editorial staff of 9to5Google on the beta version 15.48 of the Google app.

How to enable the new Google Gemini feature

For make this function operationalyou will need to activate the appropriate function from the Google app. To do this you need to go to the section Gemini Settings > Gemini on the lock screen and activate the options Use Gemini without unlocking and Make calls and send messages without unlocking.

How to activate the function to call and send messages on Android with Gemini even when the device is blocked. Credit: 9to5Google.



Based on what was stated by 9to5Google it is good to point out that:

In late October, Google started rolling out new Gemini extensions for “Phone” and “Messages.” These extensions aren’t widely available yet, but this new setting works without them, using the Assistant.

It must also be said that the aforementioned extensions will not be the only ones that will be integrated into Gemini; others, such as WhatsApp and Spotify, should also be available as soon as possible. These will further improve the integration with Gemini, offering new and interesting usage scenarios.