Google plans to power its AI data centers with modular mini-nuclear reactors

Rendering of the Google data center powered by the nuclear mini-reactor. Credit: Google.



Alphabetthe holding company of which it is part Googlehas taken a decisive step towards managing the spiraling demand for energy linked to artificial intelligence, signing an innovative agreement with Kairos Power to power their data centers through nuclear modular mini-reactors or SMR (Small Modular Reactors). Installation of the first SMRs is expected to begin in 2030 and gradually come into operation by 2035. This agreement – ​​the first of its kind in the world, which is subject to regulatory approvals – involves the purchase of 500 megawatts of energy coming from six or seven mini-reactorswith the aim of meeting the growing energy needs that the expansion of AI is generating. This is an unprecedented move that aims to use clean and continuous nuclear energy, 24 hours a day, to support infrastructures like those of Google. In particular, modular reactors, smaller than traditional nuclear plants, can provide a flexible and energy-efficient alternative.

Big tech’s interest in nuclear power

THE’Google’s interest in nuclear power reflects a broader trend in the tech industry. Indeed, other big tech companieshow Amazon And Microsofthave recently entered into similar agreements to harness nuclear energy to support their data centers. The growth of artificial intelligence, and generative AI in particular, is pushing energy demand to never-before-seen levels. And they will do so more and more in the future: some estimates even predict that energy consumption linked to artificial intelligence will double by 2028. Data centers, which process enormous amounts of information, require stable and sustainable energy support. This explains why nuclear power, with its ability to provide low-carbon energy without interruption, is a solution held in such high regard by big tech.

Nuclear modular mini-reactors are an emerging technology that stands out for their small size and flexibility. An SMR, with a capacity of less than 300 megawatts, can be manufactured in a factory and assembled on site, reducing construction costs and time compared to large traditional nuclear power plants. This type of reactor can be used in areas where renewable energy is not always available or reliable, ensuring constant power to data centers, which cannot afford blackouts or interruptions. Even though SMRs are smaller than conventional nuclear reactors, they can still produce the energy needed to power thousands of homes or, in this case, the most advanced technological infrastructure.

First installation of mini-reactors scheduled for 2030

Kairos Power’s first mini-reactor will be operational by 2030with further installations planned until 2035. About the project Michael Terrellsenior director of energy and climate at Google, said:

The grid needs new sources of electricity to support artificial intelligence technologies that are powering important scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth. This agreement helps accelerate new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably and unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence for all.

In this short video you can appreciate some renderings that illustrate the project.