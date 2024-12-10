Google searches in 2024: here are the most searched words by Italians

Credit: Google.



Thanks to the initiative “A year of research” by Google every year we can have a realistic cross-section of the themes and characters that have aroused the most interest online in Italy in this 2024. From the passion for sport during the Olympics discovering new musical trends (spoiler: the most searched public figure in Italy this year is Angelina Mango), passing through the cinema and the curiositythe search engine developed by the Mountain View giant has collected the terms that have recorded the greatest increase in online trends in 2024 (which do not represent the number of searches in absolute terms), highlighting the topics that have most interested Italians.

Some of the search terms that ended up in the end-of-year ranking drawn up by Google reveal that Italians are lovers of culture and curiosities and, some of these, also reveal the desire to understand complex topics and decode the meaning of new terms. For example, the expression “All eyes on Rafah” has aroused curiosity due to its link with ongoing international tensions, while terms such as “intersexual” And “infibulated” they also showed a growing attention to social and gender issues.

The top 10 most searched words on Google in 2024

Below you can take note of the most searched words on Google in 2024through the top 10 themes shared by the Web search giant.

Personages

Angelina Mango Kate Middleton Jasmine Paolini Ghali Geolier Imane Khelif Giovanni Allevi Donald Trump Mahmood Rose Villain

Why…?

Iran attacks Israel Farmers are protesting Israel attacks Lebanon Mew and Matthew left Friends He bites the medal They ride on Luna Rossa De Rossi sacked Genoa Juve behind closed doors Easter always changes Mbappé has the mask

What does it mean…?

All eyes on Rafah Cumbia Frascheria Intersexual Stop the genocide Acoustic Infibulated Dissing Geolier Leap year

Goodbyes

Sandra Milo Toto Schillaci Gigi Riva Paola Marella Alain Delon Luca Giurato Franco di Mare Luca Salvadori Liam Payne Shannen Doherty

Olympic Sports

Artistic gymnastics Artistic swimming Sail Combined sport climbing Surfing Skateboard Women’s volleyball Men’s volleyball High jump Basketball

Movies

Inside out 2 Saltburn Beetlejuice Poor creatures Oppenheimer Perfect days The boy and the heron Everyone except you Deadpool Joker 2

TV series

Baby Reindeer Fallout Emily in Paris The Perfect Couple Sea Outside 4 The Lions of Sicily Lolita Lobosco House of the Dragon Maxton Hall Supersex

Singers

Angelina Mango Ghali Geolier Mahmood Rose Villain Fiorella Mannoia Rich and Poor Gigliola Cinquetti Alessandra Amoroso Irama

Song lyrics

Gold suit Boredom Collective hallucination Sincerely Mariposa Short stories 100 messages The swallow Not you Love episode

Recipes

Crumbl cookies Lentils Spatzle Mushrooms in oil Original Monza risotto Baked kid Rice salad Smash burger Baked fennel au gratin Original Neapolitan Casatiello

What to do…?

Durres Gubbio in one day Ronda Shanghai Fiuggi Spoleto in one day Cadiz Marrakech in 3 days Santa Cruz de Tenerife Santorini in one day

How to dress…?

In the Frasassi caves At a wedding in October In New York in April For the golden wedding With an apple body With 18 degrees With a pear-shaped body At a man’s wedding In Iceland in August With 25 degrees

