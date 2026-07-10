Google uses searches, photos and user data to train AI: what changes and how to disable it

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Google has updated some settings related to the history of its search services and the news also affects the use of the information collected to improve search-based functionsartificial intelligence. We are not only talking about the searches written in the engine bar, but also about some materials uploaded or used during interaction with the company’s platforms, such as images, files, audio and video recordings. The point is that, if certain options are active, these items can be saved in the search service history and employed to develop and refine the group’s products, including models Generative AI. This does not mean that any photo or document on your smartphone, tablet or computer is automatically taken to train artificial intelligence: the issue concerns the activities carried out in Google services when you are connected to your account and when the related settings are enabled.

What changes with the history of Google search services

This new area of ​​the account is used to manage the saving of activities performed on various tools related to the search for information. It does not only concern the search engine, but also other Google products such as Maps, Shopping, Flights, Hotels, Translator and News.

This section can include queries you type, results you see, responses generated by AI-based features, and some general location data. The most delicate aspect, however, concerns the saving multimedia contentsi.e. images, files, audio and videos used during some interactions with the Google ecosystem.

A simple example is Google Lens: When you upload an image to search for information about an object, place, or text, that material can be associated with your search services history if the option is enabled. The same may apply to voice recordings, Search Live audio, documents uploaded to get a response, or content used in some search functions. Google Translate.

According to company documentation, this information can be used to provide, develop and improve services, including training generative AI models. Before being used for training or reviewed by specialized providers, the contents are disconnected from the user’s Google account. This step reduces the direct connection with the personal profile, but does not eliminate the issue of control over what is shared with digital platforms.

What data can be used to update the AI

The information involved is not all the same. On the one hand there are textual activities, such as searches, selected suggestions, displayed AI responses and transcriptions, on the other the materials uploaded or used during interaction with some tools connected to the search.

However, not all content falls into this category. Google specifies that the multimedia content saved does not include that generated or modified with AI, nor that managed by separate services such as Gemini, YouTube, NotebookLM or Google Voice. Additionally, materials shared publicly in search services, such as photos added to reviews, are not included.

The distinction is important because the Mountain View giant’s privacy settings are distributed across multiple sections. One part concerns the history of search services, another the personalization of the experience and still others specific products such as YouTube, Maps or ads. For this reason it is useful to first understand which data is involved and then, in the next section, where to intervene.

Because the platform uses photos, images and user searches

AI models need large quantities of examples to improve understanding of text, images, audio and other formats. In the case of search services, the company claims to use this information to make the answers more usefulpersonalize the experience, develop new features and increase system security and reliability.

From a technical point of view, different types of content help AI systems recognize different patterns: visual elements, spoken language, texts in documents and naturally formulated requests. It is precisely this variety of examples that makes the tools that interpret images, audio and textual content more effective.

The issue, however, is not just technological. More and more everyday services integrate AI-based functions, such as searching for information, translating, recognizing images, getting summaries, generating answers or interacting with conversational assistants. Consequently, the amount of material potentially useful for their development also grows.

For users, the focus is on awareness. Many people use Google every day without checking their account settings in detail. A change of this type can therefore go unnoticed, especially if it is found in less frequented menus.

Which imports to disable in your account to prevent media use

To limit the saving of images, files, audio and video you need to reach the section History of search services of your Google account and choose whether to deactivate the history completely by clicking on the item The history is saved at the top and selecting the option Deactivate from the following menu, or whether to keep it enabled but deselect the option Save multimedia content.

The “Search Services History” section of your Google account from which to manage the saving of activities in the company’s services.



In the first case, subsequent activities in search services will not be retained in the account and will not be used to train generative AI models, except in specific situations such as voluntary feedback submission. In the second, however, the company will stop saving new media, but will be able to continue to maintain other elements of the history, such as text activities, transcriptions or information on interactions.

You then need to reach the section Customization of search services and turn off the switch next to the option Customize your Search. This prevents Google from using the information associated with your account to personalize results, suggestions, news feeds, AI responses and other content shown during browsing.

The Google account settings section through which you can deactivate the “Personalise Search” option.



One thing that should not be overlooked is that these settings are being rolled out gradually. If the page displayed does not yet correspond to the one described by Google, history and personalized suggestions from search services continue to be managed through the section Web and app activities. This means that modifying just one section may not be enough and to have more complete control it is best to also check the other account pages dedicated to YouTube, Google Maps, personalized ads and various chronologies.

What happens after deactivation

Disable these options does not prevent you from using Google. You can continue to do searches, use Google Maps, translate texts, search for images or take advantage of the available voice functions. The difference mainly concerns the saving of new activities in the account and their possible use to improve AI models.

But there can be effects on the user experience. Some results may be less personalized, suggestions may be less relevant, and some history-based features may be more generic. It’s the classic compromise between convenience and data control. The more information is saved, the more the services can adapt to the user’s habits, while the fewer elements are kept, the more control you have over your activity.

The news should not be read as an alarm, but as an important reminder: with the expansion of artificial intelligence in everyday services, privacy settings become more and more central. Checking them periodically is the easiest way to understand what information is saved, what purposes it can be used for and what permissions can be revoked.