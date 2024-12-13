Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

Disney+ announces the new chapter of Little Chillsthe anthology series inspired by RL Stine’s book series. Season 2 will be called The mysterious adventure and will consist of 8 episodes. From the cast to the trailer, through to the plot and release date, here’s everything you need to know about the horror film for kids.

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure, the trailer

Goosebumps: The mysterious adventure, previews of the plot

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced father. A threat lurks and the two quickly realize that there are dark secrets between them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves drawn into the chilling story of four teenagers who mysteriously disappeared in 1994.

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure, the cast

The series stars David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery, Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin; Elijah M. Cooper is CJ, Galilea La Salvia plays Frankie, Francesca Noel is Alex and Stony Blyden plays Trey.

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure, production

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Disney Branded Television, Original Film, Stoller Global Solutions and Scholastic Entertainment. The series was developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, with Hilary Winston and Letterman directing. All three are executive producers along with Neal H. Moritz, Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Caitlin Friedman, Erin O’Malley, James Eagan and Karl Frankenfield.

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure, when it comes out on Disney+

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure debuts on Disney+ on January 10, 2025 with all episodes.