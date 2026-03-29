"Great song" and Milly Carlucci's inability to emancipate herself

Culture

"Great song" and Milly Carlucci’s inability to emancipate herself

“Canzonissima” and Milly Carlucci’s inability to emancipate herself

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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