Green Lantern: Who Are the Top Three Contenders to Play John Stewart in Lanterns?

With the announcement of Kyle Chandler stepping into the role of Hal Jordan for the upcoming HBO series Lanterns, all eyes have turned to who will portray the iconic Green Lantern John Stewart. As the show gears up to tell the story of “two intergalactic cops” – the seasoned Hal Jordan and the rookie John Stewart – the search for the right actor to take on Stewart’s mantle is intensifying. Here are the top three contenders who are rumored to be in the running to join this highly anticipated project.

John Stewart: A Fresh Face for the Lantern Corps

While John Stewart’s casting hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports suggest that DC and HBO have narrowed down their list to three promising actors: Aaron Pierre, Stephan James, and Damson Idris. According to Deadline, Pierre and James are currently in discussions for the role, although no official offers have been made. Meanwhile, Idris is also reportedly a favorite among decision-makers.

Aaron Pierre: A Rising Star with Superhero Experience

Aaron Pierre’s name is no stranger to fans of genre television. He previously played Dev-Em in the Superman prequel series Krypton, bringing a nuanced performance to the small screen. His work in Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed series The Underground Railroad demonstrated his ability to tackle emotionally complex roles, while his appearances in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and the Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge have shown his versatility.

What really makes Pierre stand out, though, is his upcoming role as the voice of Mufasa in the new Lion King film, once again directed by Jenkins. This opportunity will undoubtedly put his voice and acting chops on full display, potentially making him an even stronger contender for the Lanterns role.

Stephan James: An Award-Winning Talent on the Rise

Stephan James has been steadily building a reputation for delivering powerful performances, most notably in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, where he starred as the film’s male lead. His portrayal of Jesse Owens in the biopic Race also earned him widespread praise for capturing the legendary athlete’s spirit.

James’ range is set to be showcased once again this November, when he stars alongside John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson in The Piano Lesson on Netflix. With his proven ability to bring depth to every role he plays, James could be a great fit for the complex character of John Stewart, who must navigate the challenges of being a Green Lantern and a newcomer to the intergalactic force.

Damson Idris: The Snowfall Star Ready for a Breakout Role

Damson Idris may be best known for his role as Franklin Saint in FX’s crime drama Snowfall, where he captivated viewers with his portrayal of a young drug kingpin. But his talents extend beyond the streets of 1980s Los Angeles. He’s also appeared in the critically acclaimed series Swarm, as well as Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone reboot.

This summer, Idris will be featured in an upcoming Formula 1 film alongside Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski. As his profile continues to rise, stepping into the shoes of John Stewart could be the breakout role that propels him into the superhero spotlight.

Lanterns: What We Know So Far

The upcoming series, simply titled Lanterns, promises to offer a fresh take on the Green Lantern mythos, with a darker tone akin to True Detective and Ozark. The show will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a mysterious murder in the heart of America, intertwining cosmic elements with a grounded crime drama.

Helmed by a team of veteran creators, including Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective), Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), and comic book writer Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), the series has the potential to redefine the Green Lantern saga for a new generation.

While an official release date for Lanterns has yet to be announced, the buzz surrounding the casting of John Stewart suggests that fans won’t have to wait much longer to see who will join Kyle Chandler in lighting up the cosmos.

Who Will Take Up the Ring?

As the casting process continues, the competition is heating up. Whether it’s Pierre’s genre experience, James’ award-winning background, or Idris’ rising stardom, any one of these actors could bring something unique to the role of John Stewart.

Fans of the Green Lantern Corps will undoubtedly be eager to see who ends up wearing the iconic green ring, and with the quality talent being considered, whoever is chosen will likely do justice to the legendary character.