What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 11 to 13 October 2024.

Deception because it is a passionate series that will glue you to the screen

If you are looking for one of those series that is so engaging that it ends in one go, Deception is the right title for you. It is an erotic thriller miniseries composed of six episodes and which tells the story of a love between a 60-year-old woman and a man much younger than her who is fascinating and has a past full of secrets. Between intrigues, mysteries, plot twists and many sex scenes, this series is a beautiful tale of female rebirth and independence.

The documentary about the Menendez brothers if you loved the Monsters series

If you loved the Monsters series on Netflix you cannot miss the documentary on the Menendez brothers where for the first time in thirty years the two brothers sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of their own parents retrace the trial that shocked the nation. Through in-depth telephone interviews with Lyle and Erik, the lawyers involved in the trial and the journalists who covered it, the jurors, family members and other informed observers, the acclaimed Argentine director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who killed María Marta?, The Photographer and the Postman: The Murder of José Luis Cabezas) offers a new vision and a new perspective on a case that the public wrongly believes they know about.

Lonely Planet if you like romantic series

If, however, you want to spend a totally relaxing evening of romance then there is a new rom-com to watch on Netflix: Lonely Planet starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. The plot? A lonely novelist arrives at a prestigious writers’ retreat in Morocco, hoping that the isolated setting will cure her writer’s block. Here she meets a young man and what begins as a simple friendship turns into an intoxicating love story that will change her life. The film stars Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Outer Banks 4, if you are a fan of the Netflix teen drama

And, finally, if you are a fan of the teen drama Outer Banks, you can’t miss its fourth season ready to amaze you. After last season’s eighteen-month leap into the future in which Wes Genrette proposes that the Pogues find Blackbeard’s treasure, season four takes us back to the moments before that event. After finding the El Dorado gold, the Pogues return to the Outer Banks and decide to lead a “normal” life: they build a new refuge dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0” and open a rather profitable fishing tackle business. But some economic difficulties push John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo to accept Wes’ proposal and leave for a new adventure in search of more money. The situation soon becomes more complicated than expected, with new dangerous enemies on their tail ready to beat them to the punch to take possession of the treasure. But this is only the beginning and the Pogues are forced to question the past, present and future and to ask themselves who they really are, what the meaning of their actions is and how much they are willing to risk.

