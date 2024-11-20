The longest medical drama in history is back. We’re talking about Grey’s Anatomythe creation of Shonda Rhimes which will arrive on Disney+ with the 21st season on November 21, 2024.

As always, the series brings with it historical characters and new farewells. The return to the corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle – the most famous hospital in the history of TV – starts again immediately after the finale of the 20th season and with much more Meredith Grey. Here is the release schedule for all 18 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy 21.

Grey’s Anatomy 21, when the episodes come out: on Disney+: the complete calendar