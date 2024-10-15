Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, the new Netflix action anime: when it comes out

“Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” arrives on Netflix, the new anime TV series directed by Erasmus Brosdau and written by Gavin Hignight. The production, told from the point of view of the soldiers who lead the Zaku of the Principality of Zeon, brings the famous One Year War back to the small screen and is made up of 6 episodes lasting 30 minutes each, all set during the “Universal Century” , which harks back to the first “Gundam” anime series and its sequels.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: the plot

It is the year 0079 of the “Universal Century” and the Principality of Zeon has declared its independence from the Earth Federation. A war with no holds barred between the two factions then begins, where the Mobile Suit pilots will have a decisive role. A year after the start of the violent conflict, the Federation returns to command a strategic base in Eastern Europe that was previously under Zeon rule. It is here that Iria Sorari, a member of the elite Proton Red Wolf Mobile Suit team newly arrived from space, joins the various troops to liberate the base, a mission in which all battalions will come face to face with forces of high level, the new Mobile Suit prototypes. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance… what will happen?

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: the cast

Australian actress Celia Massingham (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black) voices Iria Sorari, the main character. The voice cast of “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” also includes Grant Waters and Maurice Shelton.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: when it comes out

When is “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” released on Netflix? The new action anime arrives on the streaming service on October 17th.