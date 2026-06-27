Hacker attack on Trenitalia, passengers’ personal, travel and email data exposed: what to do

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Trenitalia informed some customers that they had suffered a cyber attack which allowed unidentified external parties to log in in a way unauthorized to personal data, mainly linked to travel tickets. Those who are potentially involved are personal informationcontact details and details of the trips purchased.

However, Trenitalia reassured passengers on a fundamental point: have not been compromisedthe data of access to accounts, credentials personal or information relating to payments, such as card number, expiration or security code.

The company confirmed that it had adopted all the necessary measures to secure the systems and notified the Personal Data Protection Authority and CSIRT Italy of the incident, submitting a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Rome.

What passenger data was exposed in the hacker attack

The categories of personal data potentially accessible by hackers are those associated to the travel tickets present in the company’s IT systems. In particular, the company has specified that the categories include:

Personal data and identifiers such as name, surname, date and place of birth of the passenger and, if different, of the person who made the purchase;

and identifiers such as of the passenger and, if different, of the person who made the purchase; Contact details such as e-mail address And telephone number ;

And ; Travel data such as route, date, time and ticket number;

such as route, date, time and ticket number; Code of loyalty card if associated with the travel ticket;

if associated with the travel ticket; Company/Body employer who purchased the travel ticket;

who purchased the travel ticket; Type of offer o purchased service ;

; The extremes of identification possibly provided;

of possibly provided; Data connected to the generation of travel ticket.

The company stated that identification of affected customers was required time due to the complexity of the technical analyzes necessary to reconstruct the improper access in detail.

What to do if you have received the Trenitalia email

Trenitalia has reassured customers on a fundamental point: the login credentials and the data relating to payment methods Not they were compromises. However, it is important to pay attention to any suspicious messages or misleading contact attempts relating to travel tickets, especially if they request personal or financial data or contain unexpected links or attachments: in case of doubt, Trenitalia recommends always checking the reliability of the sender. The company also recalled that will never contact their customers to ask password or payment information.

An extract from the email sent by Trenitalia to customers.



For any clarification, the company has activated an assistance service, which allows you to send a request via the official Trenitalia webform, selecting the “Privacy – Management of personal data” option and entering the reference code present in the communication received.