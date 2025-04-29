Haid al-Jazil, in Yemen, the incredible village that seems to have come out of a science fiction film

On the top of an imposing rocky spur, surrounded by canyon, narrow oasis and a arid desert, stands the ancient village of Haid al-jazil Built with mud bricks and wooden boards. Immersed in a scenario that seems inspired by the science fiction classics of a few decades ago, this village dominates the valley of Wādī Daw’an (Yemen), in the southern regions of the Peninsula Arabica. The view of the town, whose buildings seem to merge directly with the rock below, is certainly amazing, but the will that hides behind this surreal and suggestive landscape has a very precise purpose, which has little to do with a mere aesthetic purpose.

In all the Yemen, in fact, There are no large perennial rivers they Widyān (Italianized in uidiàn) represent strategic areas for the water supply of the local population. It is large channelsvery similar to canyon or real river valleys, in which they flow seasonal waterways. For this reason, it is not unusual that the inhabitants of the Yemenian hinterland carry out villages, such as that of Haid al-jazil, near a wādīso as to have Convenient access to fresh water when this is available.

The villages are made with the few resources available: the walls of traditional homes are built with mud bricks artisanal and dried in the sun, while simple wooden axes They separate the different levels of the structures, which can also understand 5-10 floors. Although, at first glance, these may seem like poor quality materials and the facts unsuitable for supporting a long -term settlement, the characteristics of the buildings are designed carefully to resist the huge desert environment. The thick mud brick walls are not only able to bear the intense seasons of the rains tropical climates, but also offer a considerable heat insulation In the most torrid months.

Today, Haid al-jazil counts a number Really small of inhabitantslargely breeders And farmers who live on the exploitation of the fertile oasis of the Wādī. According to the last official censuses, which in any case date back to over twenty years ago, the total population of the village would no longer reach 20 people (today probably even less) which stubbornly resist the progressive depopulation of the area.

Life in these places takes place few differences compared to the past: the absence of heavy traffic or mechanization, subsistence agriculture, small craft activities and the almost total lack of modern services contribute to creating an atmosphere who really seems to have been crystallized over time for over five centuries; Although, as Haid Al-Jazil, many other Yemeniti villages are forced to fight against the climate changethe incessant emigration of the youngest and theInstability of the country to try to survive keeping your identity.