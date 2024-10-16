Happiness Is, the new Netflix romantic film: plot and when it comes out

About nine years after the release of “Happiness is a Four-letter Word”, the first romantic comedy in the film series that captured the hearts of the South African public, the third chapter of the story, entitled “Happiness Is”, arrives on Netflix. starring Princess, sequel to “Happiness Ever After”. The story revolves around a 40-year-old woman who would like to celebrate the great milestone of the “anta” alone, but is catapulted into a vortex of absolute chaos. Let’s discover together the plot, cast and how much “Happiness Is” is released on Netflix.

Happiness Is: the plot

Renate Stuurman returns for the third time in the role of Princess, who has now turned 40 and wants to spend her birthday alone. Meanwhile, her best friend Tumi, played by Gail Mabalane, throws a big birthday party for her. But a shocking revelation, together with the annoyance felt by Princess due to the unexpected surprise, lead her to experience several conflicts that transform her 40 years into a chaotic self-discovery: the protagonist reevaluates her life, which she considers almost perfect.

Happiness Is: the cast

In addition to Renate Stuurman as Princess and Gail Mabalane as her best friend Tumi, the cast of “Happiness Is” includes Richard Lukunku, in the role of Leo, the protagonist’s ex-partner and father of her son, and Siv Ngesi. The cast also includes Rosemary Zimu, Anton David Jeftha, Phaphama Nqabeni and Nigerian actor OC Ukeje.

Naledi Ya Naledi and Nthabiseng Mokoena are the co-directors of the third film (the first two were directed by Thabang Moleya). “Happiness Is” is produced by Lesedi Siswana under his Blingola Media banner, with Bongiwe Selane serving as the film’s creative and executive producer.

Happiness Is: when it comes out

The romantic comedy starring Princess, “Happiness Is”, releases on Netflix starting October 18, 2024.