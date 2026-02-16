Healthier, more educated, but above all more anxious

Culture

Healthier, more educated, but above all more anxious

Healthier, more educated, but above all more anxious

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Healthier, more educated, but above all more anxious
How to play rock, scissors and paper and how Chinese vice was born
The House of Spirits, the release date of the series inspired by Isabel Allende’s masterpiece has been revealed