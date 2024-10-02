Heartstopper 2: the recap of the finale while waiting for the third season

The third season of Heartstopper is very close to debuting on Netflix and is ready to continue the story of one of the most successful teen series on the streaming platform. But before delving into the new personal and relational adventures of Charlie and Nick in Heartstopper 3, do we remember where we left off at the end of the second season? Here is a small summary of the ending of Heartstopper 2 to better prepare us for watching the new season.

The plot of Heartstopper 3

Charlie would like to declare himself to Nick, who in turn has something important to tell him. As summer vacation ends and the months pass, friends begin to realize that the school year will come with its joys and challenges. As they get to know each other better, navigate relationships, plan parties, and begin to think about college choices, everyone must learn to rely on the people they love when life doesn’t go as planned.

Heartstopper 2: the ending explained

The second season of Heartstoppers It ends on a positive note, however, leaving a hint of bitterness in the mouth. Meanwhile, let’s start by saying that we have arrived at the day of the school prom, the classic end-of-year party that the Truham and Higgs kids can’t wait to attend together with their friends. A very important moment has arrived for Nick, after revealing to his father that he is bisexual, he decided to come out via Instagram by publishing a photo together with his boyfriend Charlie. Thus, the boy has finally overcome the block he had throughout the second season of the series in openly declaring his sexual orientation. After this great test of courage, Nick will receive everyone’s support unlike what happened with Charlie who, when he came out years earlier, was a victim of bullying. And the traumas of bullying, despite having apparently been overcome, come back to haunt Charlie who begins to have symptoms of eating disorders. The boy, in fact, never eats and Nick begins to understand that his boyfriend isn’t as well as he seems so he talks about it openly with him. As for the other characters, we see Elle and Tao officially get together even though she will go to an art school far from her boyfriend. Then there’s Darsy who ran away from home after yet another fight with her mother and Isaac who discovered he was asexual.

The last scene of Heartstopper 2 he sees Charlie with the phone in hand who, after opening up to Nick about his problems with bullying and eating disorders, writes him a message that says “I love you”. The ending, however, remains open because it is not clear whether the boy will press the send button or delete the message for fear of revealing such deep feelings for his boyfriend.

