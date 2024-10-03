The third season of Heartstopper, the English teen series inspired by Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, has arrived on Netflix. A new chapter with many new features, many thoughtful ideas and a pinch more seriousness for a Netflix title that has always managed to speak to very young people and adults with depth but above all lightness. But how does it end between Charlie and Nick in the Heartstopper 3 finale? Let’s find out together but, first, let’s take a look at the plot of the series.

Heartstopper 3: the plot

The third season of Heartstopper moves away from the romantic tale of LGBTQ+ love and moves closer to serious topics such as mental health and eating disorders. The new episodes of the Netflix series, in fact, see Charlie struggling with negative thoughts from which he doesn’t know how to escape and showing the first symptoms of anorexia which will then force him to begin a long, difficult period of treatment but with his family always by his side, her boyfriend Nick and her best friends.

Heartstopper 3: the explanation of the ending

(SPOILER WARNING!)

The finale of Heartstopper 3 sees Nick and Charlie dealing with major changes in their lives. Charlie recovered from depression and anorexia thanks to a specific path together with a therapist but also thanks to the help of his loved ones. Now he can eat, he is more confident and he has returned to having a peaceful life with his friends, detaching himself a little from the figure of Nick on whom he was a little too dependent. Between the two, however, the relationship is going well and Nick and Charlie have also started having sex. If Charlie is better, however, Nick begins to suffer a little as he has put himself aside to help his boyfriend and now that he has to choose where to go to university on the one hand he would like to go to a college near London and dedicate himself to sport , on the other hand he stops himself because he is afraid that by moving away from Charlie he might fall back into eating and mental health problems. His friends, however, encourage him to think about himself for once in his life but he hasn’t found the courage to talk about it with Charlie. Thus, the series ends with Charlie who is fine, has found his balance and Nick who has to start university a year before his boyfriend and is in total crisis with himself.

