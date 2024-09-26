Hellbound 2: Plot, Trailer, When It Comes Out on Netflix

Hellbound, the South Korean Netflix series that literally conquered everyone with its first chapter, is about to return to Netflix with its second season two years after its renewal. One of the biggest K-dramas released on Netflix in 2021, second only to the global phenomenon Squid Game, Hellbound is expected on Netflix with new episodes and big changes, first of all the new ‘lead actor Kim Sung-Cheol who replaced Yoo Ah-In in the role of Jung Jinsu. But to find out more, let’s go into detail.

Hellbound 2, the video announcement of the renewal

Since Hellbound was released on Netflix, more than ten months ago, there was initially complete silence about a possible renewal, until, during the Netflix Tudum event, confirmation arrived that a new season was coming that will continue the story of this exceptional fantasy/horror series.

Hellbound 2: What to Expect from the New Episodes

Towards the end of the first season of Hellbound, There has been a shocking revelation that will change the world forever: Park Jung Ja’s ashes and remains have come together and resurrected her. The New Truth doctrine has been shattered after several eyewitnesses saw what happened between Song So Hyun’s baby, who, despite the decree, survived after his parents sacrificed themselves to save their newborn son. Furthermore, questions about the New Truth will arise when victims of the decrees begin to be resurrected, just like Park Jung Ja. However, if this means we will see the resurrection of former New Truth president Jung Jin Soo, will he use his new resurrection to spread a new gospel? With the New Truth and Arrowhead convincing the masses that all those who received the decrees are sinners, the sinners being resurrected from hell itself will likely send society into a complete collapse as the world tries to understand the actions of “God.”

Hellbound 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Hellbound 2 is coming out on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

Hellbound 2: The Trailer