Here It’s Not Hollywood arrives in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the United States

From Avetrana to Italy. And then to a good part of the world. This isn’t Hollywoodthe series about the murder of Sarah Scazzi, sets a record and crosses the Italian borders. Disney+ announces that “it has become the most watched general entertainment series launch on the platform in Italy by number of views in the first 7 days”. And it doesn’t end here. The series is available on Disney+ in EMEA (i.e. Europe, Middle East and Africa) from Wednesday 20 November 2024 and debuts in the United States on Hulu on 11 December 2024.

“The reception in Italy was overwhelming and very gratifying – underlines the director of the series, Pippo Mezzapesa -. We told a story deeply rooted in our province, but we were always convinced of its profound universality.” And again: “And now that it is preparing to cross national borders, there is really a lot of curiosity, together with the hope that it can continue to talk to everyone about what happens when a switch goes off in the depths of the human soul”.

The series, consisting of 4 episodes and based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, is directed by director Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay together with Antonella W. Gaeta, Davide Serino, Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, and produced by Matteo Rovere and Groenlandia. This isn’t Hollywood is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi; Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano and Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella.