Here’s how the earth might appear between 250 million years: Pangea last, the supercontinent

Pangea last It is the hypothetical name of the next supercontinent. According to some simulations, between about 250 million years All current continents could again join, forming a gigantic mass of land, surrounded by a single ocean. THE’Atlantic Ocean could close, while the Pacific It could become much bigger. Africa and Europe they could come together completely, as well as the Americas with Asia. It is not science fiction, but the result of a recent study that provides, in fact, the formation of an arid supercontinent, Pangea lastwhich could lead to extreme temperaturesthreatening the survival of mammals due to the increase in volcanism and a warmer sun of about the 2.5%. Pangea is the name of the last terrestrial supercontinent, an approximately 310 million years ago assemblies and then start dividing about 180 million years ago to form current continents.

The formation of the supercontinent “Pangea last”

A study led by dr. Alexander Farnsworthresearcher at theBristol Universityand published in the magazine Naturesays that the continents of the earth are slowly going to each other and in the end they will form a supercontinent called Pangea lastlocated in the tropical region of the land along theequator. The new land will be dotted with volcanoes which will release a significant amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere; the latter factor, in combination with a greater amount of solar energywill probably make life hostile on earth; According to researchers, it is possible that all this can lead to a “climatic critical point“That would cause a mass extinction of the mammals terrestrials, including the human beings.

Pangea last, Credit: Alexander Farnsworth



The study used supercomputer models to predict how the climate will change. The extreme heat which will result is caused by three factors:

Effect of continentality : as the continents merge, the internal areas will become much warmer because there will be less water bodies to cool them.

: as the continents merge, the internal areas will become much warmer because there will be less water bodies to cool them. Hottest sun : In the next million years, the sun will burn with greater intensity, releasing more energy on earth.

: In the next million years, the sun will burn with greater intensity, releasing more energy on earth. Increase in CO 2 : volcanic activity will release more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, creating an increasing greenhouse effect.

According to the dr. Farnsworththe temperatures they could reach between 40 and 50 ° C with even higher daily extremes and says saying:

At these temperatures for prolonged periods, mammals cannot survive. In combination with the increase in humidity, they simply cannot sweat enough to regulate body temperature. Furthermore, it is not just mammals that suffer: plants do not face the extreme heat well; Above 40 ° C, they do not thrive, and above 60 ° C, they suffer irreparable damage; Without vital plants, the mammal food chain will be interrupted at the source and the mass extinction of the mammals will be the result.

A world very different from how we know it

Scientists believe that after the formation of the new supercontinent “Pangea last“, Alone from 8 to 16% of the earth would be habitable for i mammals. To make a comparison, about the 66% of the surface of our planet was suitable for mammals before the appearance of climate change caused by human activity.

Dr. Eunice itco -author of the study, says:

It is extremely important not to lose sight of the current climatic crisis, being the result of greenhouse gas emissions by human beings; We are already experiencing an extreme warmth that is harmful to human health.

The creation of Pangea last represents a fascinating and disturbing scenario at the same time. Although very far in time, it reminds us that our planet is alive and constantly evolving. Understanding these movements not only allows us to look with curiosity to the future, but also to better interpret the geological past of the earth, with the awareness that nothing, on the earth’s crust, is truly unchangeable.