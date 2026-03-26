Here’s what the new Harry Potter series looks like: the trailer and release date

Almost everything is ready for the return to TV of one of the fantasy sagas most loved by audiences all over the world, which is being adapted for the small screen for the first time: Harry Potter. What seemed like just a hypothesis is reality not only with the confirmation of the serial adaptation arriving on HBO Max of the JKRowling franchise.

There is an intention to make more seasons but for now “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” will arrive and not only do we have the very first teaser trailer available but also the release date.

The series is written by Francesca Gardiner, also executive producer. Mark Mylod is an executive producer and multi-episode director for HBO, in association with Brontë Film and TV And Warner Bros. Television.

The series is also executive produced by JK Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts for Brontë Film and TVand by David Heyman for Heyday Films.

The teaser trailer for the Harry Potter series

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Harry Potter, the series: the complete cast

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom), Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Elijah Oshin (Dean Thomas), Tristan Harland (Fred Weasley), Gabriel Harland (George Weasley), Ruari Spooner (Percy Weasley), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Sienna Moosah (Lavender Brown), Finn Stephens (Vincent Tiger), William Nash (Gregory Goyle), Warwick Davis (Filius Flitwick) and Sirine Saba (Pomona Sprite).

Secondary cast sees: Daniel Rigby (Vernon Dursley), Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley), Paul Whitehouse (Argus Gazza), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), Bertie Carvel (Cornelius Fudge), Luke Thallon (Quirinus Quirrel), Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley), Gracie Cochrane (Ginny Weasley), Richard Durden (Cuthbert Rüf), Louise Brealey (Madam Hooch), Bríd Brennan (Poppy Pomfrey), Leigh Gill (Griphook) and Anton Lesser (Garrick Ollivander).

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Harry Potter, the series: the plot

There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his aunt Petunia has always claimed. But on his eleventh birthday, an acceptance letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure for Harry. However, with this new reality also comes great danger, as Harry is forced to face a dark enemy tied to his past.

When will the Harry Potter series come out and where to see it in Italy

The series “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Christmas 2026.