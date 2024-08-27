Here’s When We’ll See Defense Counsel 3 on Netflix

It was July 6, 2023 when the second part of season 2 of Defense Counsel arrived on Netflix, the Netflix series inspired by the series of detective novels by Michael Connelly starring the eclectic lawyer Mickey Haller. The last episodes of the second season put an end to the most recent legal adventure of the charming and brilliant Los Angeles lawyer with an exhaustive finale that left the way open for a continuation of the series. And this continuation was confirmed in August 2023 with the renewal for the third season of Defense Counsel. But when will we see this beloved series again on Netflix with its new episodes? It’s time to find out. But first, a step back to contextualize.

Defense Attorney 2 Review

How did Defense Attorney 2 end?

(SPOILER ALERT))

The second season of Defense Attorney once again saw the idealistic and nonconformist Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) at the head of his law firm that he runs from the back seat of his Lincoln, following cases large and small in the vast city of Los Angeles. Based on the best-selling series of books by the famous author Michael Connelly, Defense Attorney 2 is inspired by The fifth witnessthe fourth book in the series Defense Attorney and sees at the center of the narrative a difficult case to solve in which a woman close to Mickey’s heart, Lisa, will be investigated for murder. But was she really the culprit of this murder? Well, this woman, at the end of the season, will reveal herself to be the complete opposite of what she seemed with many hidden secrets, including the murder of her ex-husband whose body is hidden right in the garden of her house. In addition, at the end of the last episode, Mickey is hired by a new client accused of murder and the woman he seems to have killed is a familiar face for Haller: it is, in fact, Gloria Deyton, aka Glory Days.

Defense Attorney 2: The Ending Explained in Detail

Defense Attorney 3: How Many Episodes Will It Have and Which Book Is It Based On?

First of all, we reveal that the third season of Defense Counsel will again consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the fifth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt. The budget for the series is confirmed to be around 3/5 million dollars per episode and filming will continue to take place in the Los Angeles area.

Defense Attorney 3: Where are we at with the filming?

After the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in mid-November 2023, Defense Counsel was one of the first Netflix original series to return to production. In January 2024, specifically on the 18th, filming began on six new episodes as confirmed by the first production image released by Netflix that sees Neve Campbell as Maggie Mcpherson and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Halle in the new season. The series is now ready to debut on Netflix.

Defense Counsel 3: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Defense Counsel 3 is coming out on Netflix on October 17, 2024!

