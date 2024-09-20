His Three Daughters, the exciting film with Elizabeth Olsen arrives on Netflix, plot and when it comes out

Among the new releases on Netflix for September 2024 is the new drama film starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon that premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, His Three Daughters. It’s a tearjerker drama from director Azazel Jacobs that is ready to thrill and for which Netflix reportedly spent a whopping $7 million to acquire the rights after its premiere in Toronto. But what is His Three Daughters about and why did Netflix spend so much to get it? Let’s find out together.

His Three Daughters: the plot

The plot of His Three Daughters revolves around the relationship between three sisters who reunite after their father’s condition worsens to plan his funeral. The eldest is Katie who takes care of all the practical aspects. Then there is Raquel who is ready to leave after taking care of her father for a year and the youngest is Christina, always emotional and fragile but ready to maintain the balance between the three.

His Three Daughters: The Cast

The cast of His Three Daughters includes some of the most prominent names in the international film scene, from Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange is the New Black), in the role of Rachel; Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision) in the role of Christina; Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) in the role of Katie. Then there are Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, Randy Ramos Jr. and Jasmine Bracey.

His Three Daughters: when it comes out on Netflix

His Three Daughters is available on Netflix from September 20, 2024.

His Three Daughters: the trailer