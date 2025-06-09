History and tradition of the Kilt, the most famous garment of Scotland

The kilt It is a male garment of fabric that envelops and tie in life, typical of the Scottish tradition that was born in the eighteenth century. In a first version it also included a higher part that stared behind and offered a wider one protection From cold, wind and rain. The English entrepreneur Thomas Rawlinsonhowever, he created a more streamlined version, the one we know today, to make the work of his workers easier; Kilt today is not only a traditional male garment, in fact, but a real symbol of culture And of the national identity of Scotlandwhich, with his unmistakable form “with folded skirt” (but be careful not to call it a skirt for real) and the colorful reasons tartantells a centuries -old story.

When the Scottish kilt was born

The kilt As we know it today, so to speak what we are used to seeing in traditional Scottish celebrations, between gears, dances and solemn frames, It only arises at the beginning of the XVIII century. Before this moment, It had already existed for about two centuries What in the Scottish Gaelic was defined feileadh moror Great Kilt (great kilt) or Belted Plaid (plaid with belt), in English. Let’s talk about a Long fabric in raw wool (really long, since it could also measure 5 meters) which was wrapped around the body and fixed with a belt. The lower part partially covered the legs, while the upper one could be pulled up above the shoulder and used as a cloak, thus offering a comfortable protection from cold, wind and rain.

The fabric was made in tartan (which we also find in the “modern” version), namely the famous design a lines perpendicular which give rise to a reason checked with different colors. Over time, Everything is fine clan Scottish distinguished its own tartan, with well -defined colors and motifs to identify, in this way, a precise belonging to the community. In any case, wearing such a long fabric and often it was certainly not an easy undertaking: it was necessary to spread it on the ground, collect it in folds according to a precise sequence and deck over to wrap it to the body and finally fix it, in a correct position with one pin ornamental (Brooch).

The modern kilt

As we know the kilt, the kilt was born only in the 18th century, it is therefore not a legacy of the prehistoric past of the nation, but “an invention”, made at the table for questions especially practices. The previous one feileadh mor It was in fact adapted by an entrepreneur of English origin, Thomas Rawlinsonthat by observing his workers to move with the bulky clothing he thought of creating a version more light and that favored one greater mobility during manual work, both outdoors and in the furnaces. According to some historians, however, the transition to the “slimmer” version was in a certain sense obliged by the passage to frames horizontalwhich prevented the realization of too wide fabrics.

The feileadh mor He then lost his higher extension, transforming himself into fèileadh beagor Small Kilt (Piccolo Kilt), in English, however, always maintaining the typical reason for the tartan.

For a certain period, the kilt and other forms of tartan fabric were prohibited by the British government with the Dress Actissued after the defeat of the Scottish clans in the Battle of Culloden (1746). With the Dress Actthe British intended to eliminate every element that could strengthen the unit of the clans and their cultural identity, considered a threat to the English authority. The Dress Act He was abolished in 1782, after 36 years. Since then, The kilt and the tartan returned to being worn freely becoming, over time, real real Symbols of Scottish national pridealso thanks to romance and to the cultural rediscovery of the 19th century.

The Kilt is still a Symbol of the strong Scottish national identityprobably the best known, and is still worn on particular occasions, such as in weddings, during national celebrations or traditional anniversaries.