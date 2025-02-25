"Holland": trailer, plot and release date of the Film Thriller Prime Video with Nicole Kidman

For thriller lovers, and for fans of the always wonderful Nicole Kidman (with which on which on first finds Expats and Nine Perfect Strangers, and soon we will see it also in Scarpetta), the film Holland arrives on first video. Here are all the information on the cast, plot and release date of Holland, and the official trailer in Italian of the film.

The Holland cast

The film is directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh), written by Andrew Sodroski, produced by Kate Churchill, Peter Deindert, Nicole Kidman, for Saari. The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen (succession), Jude Hill and with Gael García Bernal.

What Holland is about

In this compelling thriller with a pressing rhythm, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, teacher and housewife with a seemingly perfect life with her husband, esteemed pillar of the community (Matthew Macfadyen) and his son (Jude Hill) in the Holland idyllic, Michigan – Tulip city – which falls into a spiral of events Dark.

Nancy and her affable colleague (Gael García Bernal) begin to feed suspicions about a secret, and they will end up discovering that nothing in their lives is as it seems.

When Holland comes out on Prime Videos

The 108 -minute film will be released on first videos all over the world on Thursday 27 March.

The Holland trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pdtijw9hy4

