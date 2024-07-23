Home delivery giants targeted by Brussels

Europe news

Home delivery giants targeted by Brussels

The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Delivery Hero and Glovo violated EU competition rules by participating in a cartel in the online ordering and delivery of food and groceries, as well as other everyday consumer goods in the European Economic Area (EEA). The European Union executive recalled that Delivery Hero and Glovo are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe and that, since July 2018, Delivery Hero had a minority stake in Glovo. Subsequently, in July 2022, it acquired sole control of it.

Brussels is concerned that, prior to the acquisition, Delivery Hero and Glovo may have allocated geographic markets and shared commercially sensitive information (e.g. on business strategies, prices, capacities, costs, product features). Antitrust experts also fear that the companies may have agreed not to poach each other’s employees. These practices could have been facilitated by Delivery Hero’s minority stake in Glovo. If proven, the companies’ behavior could violate EU competition rules prohibiting cartels and restrictive business practices. The European Commission will now carry out its in-depth investigation as a matter of priority.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Canada denounced acts of racism against its footballer who had a harsh tackle on Messi
Home delivery giants targeted by Brussels
Emily in Paris 4, the trailer, the renewed cast, the previews and when it comes out