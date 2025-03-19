How do personalized advertisements work online? The role of cookies and our privacy

It happened to everyone: we are looking for a product on a website and, subsequently, continuing to navigate on other sites or on social networks, we find ourselves seeing advertisements related to that product.

The responsibility is they, of cookies. It is small text files which are created on the our browser Every time we visit a website. These files collect Useful information to improve our navigation experience.

But how cookies work and how they propose it Related advertising?

What do cookies have to do with targeted advertising?

First of all, it is important to understand a concept: there is a part of the web – for example i News sites – who sells advertising spaces, while the advertisers try to reach the right audience for promote their products, proposing advertising aimed at theirs target reference.

To do this, advertisers exploit the data collected by cookies. These small files allow them to collect Detailed information on our navigation behaviorthus creating a profile of our habits, interests and preferences.

Are cookies a threat to our privacy? How to safeguard it

Now, the question that comes spontaneous at this point is: in all this, the our privacy Is it safeguarded? In the video, let’s explore this aspect.

We anticipate here that websites must ask for our permit To use cookies that trace our activities and we can choose which cookies we want, Giving us much more control over our online privacy.

And even if we decide to Refuse cookieshowever, we would see advertising, simply this would no longer be targeted. Personalized advertising is a way that have many websites to earn by offering a service free of charge or independently. But this is an aspect that we will deepen better soon.

There is a last very important aspect: some sites show a banner for the acceptance of cookies, but The option relating to tracking is not possible. In some cases, even, even if you click on “Refuse”, the site still continues to trace our online activity (which is obviously illegal).

To find out if the website I accept for which cookies actually respects the user’s choices there is a very simple way. In fact, there are companies, such as iubenda, which uses technologies and monitoring for Make sure websites truly respect user choices.

Are targeted advertisements and cookies to demonize?

The advertisement that perhaps interrupts our navigation is not pleasant, this is obvious, whether targeted or not.

But there are two positive aspectsthat online advertising generates, to be taken into consideration.

First thing: to all of us it happened to use aFree Weather App or a Free News site. We do not realize it, but all these services are free, thanks to personalized advertising.

Second thing: independence. Many companies, many realities perhaps even small, thanks to this business they manage to be independent; they don’t need to compromise.

So when we accept cookies, we are not just accepting some targeted ads, we are supporting a ecosystem which helps to maintain a large part of Free internet.