How do planes fly without crashing to the ground? The physics of flight explained with 3D animations

“How do planes fly?” Behind this extraordinary phenomenon there are several physical forces that work in synergy to allow a plane to lift off the ground and soar into the sky. Among these, a truly fascinating physical principle stands out: la lift. The lift is created thanks to the particular shape of the wings, which alters the flow of air: above the wing the pressure decreases, while below it increases. This pressure difference generates the force needed to lift the plane and keep it in flight.

How does a plane fly

The 4 forces at play that allow a plane to fly



The forces that allow an airplane to fly can be simplified into four main ones: Weight (W), Resistance (D), Thrust (T) And Lift (L). Among these, lift is what allows the plane to lift upwards, counteracting the weight and overcoming gravity.

But how is it generated? When the plane accelerates, the airflow flows around the wings following their profile. Once a certain speed is reached, this flow creates the force needed to lift the plane off the ground. To do this, the wings must have a particular shape: if we observe them in section, we notice that they resemble a drop. This form, called wing profileis composed of belly (the lower, flatter part) and from back (the upper, more curved part). Furthermore, the wings have a leading edgewhich is the front, and a trailing edgewhich is the back.

What is lift and how does it work

To generate lift, the wing must be tilted slightly with respect to the airflow. This position favors a very interesting phenomenon: the pressure difference between the top and bottom of the wing, which allows the plane to lift. Let’s take a super simplified example and imagine air molecules as little balls.

The two air flows that generate the lift phenomenon



Let’s imagine air molecules as little balls. When the airflow meets the wing, it splits: above the wing, the pellets are less dense, while below they are more concentrated. In other words, above the wing there is low pressure, and below there is high pressure. This difference creates an upward suction effect, allowing the wing – and therefore the entire plane – to rise.

But how do you increase lift? Before takeoff, the wing surface is expanded thanks to movable components: slat And flaps. The slats, located at the front of the wing (leading edge), and the flaps, located at the rear (trailing edge), open to increase the wing surface area. This amplifies the pressure difference, making takeoff easier.

Section of an airplane wing showing the slats and flaps



The slats are located at the leading edge, at the front of the wing; the flaps are at the trailing edge of the wing, therefore at the rear. When they are opened, the wing, being able to count on a greater surface area, will be able to generate a greater pressure difference, facilitating take-off. All this happens as long as the plane has a push forwardand for this thrust there are engines. There are different types, but the function is always the same: to push the aircraft forward.

Downforce in Formula 1: what is it for?

The physical phenomenon of lift is truly fascinating and is not only applied to airplanes: we find it in wind turbines to generate electricity, in sailing boats and in Formula 1 cars. Small aside: the ailerons that we see in cars serve to create downforceor a force that pushes downwards the car to keep it glued to the ground.