How do the sound -absorbing panels work and why do they have that form?

THE sound -absorbing panelsnot to be confused with the phonoiselative panels used in construction, have the function of limiting the reverberation inside the rooms transforming the reflective surfaces into surfaces acoustically absorbent. The reverberation, That we can understand how the prolonged permanence of a sound in closed environments means that the overall noise that is perceived is greater than the real source that generated it since it is increased by the reflections produced by the walls. Here, the sound -absorbing panels come into play, normally composed of materials with spongy consistency Like glass wool, and which unlike smooth surfaces, let the sound wave penetrate inside them which, meeting numerous obstacles is converted into heat (a process of energy dissipation), significantly reducing the amount of sound reflected.

How effective the sound -absorbing panels are and how they are used

We often see them in concert halls, recording studios and control rooms, all environments in which the clarity of sound It is crucial, and reducing reflections helps to capture pure and natural sound. These also apply in Work areas and conference roomsin which less reverberation means clearer communications, thus reducing auditory fatigue.

Again, we happen to see them too in theaters And cinema In order to optimize the sound diffusion and thus reach a well -balanced acoustics by improving the experience of vision and listening.

Finally, special evolutions of almost panels find application in the so -called anecotic rooms or the so -called Silent places in the world! The panels have a height of 35/40 cm and their shape is often of the type monopiramialsimilar to sharp prisms, to break effectively and absorb the accident wave front.

Because they have a complex geometry shape

There formto particular panels, often wavy, pyramidal or with others complex geometriesis designed to stop the flow of sound waves. These forms increase the exposed surface By increasing the absorption of sound as well as their particular geometries that make the non -absorbed waves are reflected in a non -uniform way.

Again, these particular panels can be optimized For different frequencies and designed to bring down more effectively specific frequency range for example the medium-high frequencies, which are those most responsible for unwanted reverberations in many environments.