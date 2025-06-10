How Etnas works, the early alert system that anticipates the eruptions of Etna

Etna eruption.



The digital platform Etnas (Etna Integrated Alert System) is a early alert system Developed by the Ethnao Observatory of the Ingv that uses artificial intelligence algorithms to identify precursors of explosive activity. In the case of the paroxysmal of June 2, the Etnas system triggered the alarm about Six hours beforeallowing you to adopt security measures. Etnas is “trained” with a significant amount of data both in real time, obtained in volcano monitoring stations, and historical, relating to the eruptions of the past.

What are early alert systems like Etnas

THE early alert systems (Early Warning) are a set of tools that allow you to send a notice before a given event happens and with a sufficient advance because it is possible to prepare for its management. These systems are designed to exploit the difference between the propagation speed of a physical phenomenon and the speed of transmission of the data obtained during monitoring. This allows you to have a “useful time” available to implement preventive measures capable of reducing the most serious consequences for the population of natural phenomena such as volcanic eruptions.

The early alert, according to a definition of the UN, is based on:

Knowledge and risk assessment;

monitoring and prediction of phenomena in order to estimate potential risk;

dissemination of information through effective communication systems;

effective response through adequate coordination and action plans.

The operation of the Etnas early alert system

Etnas (Etna Integrated Alert System) is a very advanced early alert system developed by the Ingv (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) – Etna Observatory. Its task is to provide In real time data on the state of Etnain order to predict the occurrence of lava fountains and the opening of lateral eruptive fractures. It is a digital platform that aggregates the data relating to chemical and physical parameters, obtained thanks to approximately 160 monitoring stations Etna that collect and transmit them in real time. Etnas is based on Machine Learning (or automatic learning), a branch of artificial intelligence that uses artificial neural networks, a mathematical model inspired by the networks made up of neurons in the brain. The purpose of this network is to process information and find solutions. To “train” the artificial neural network, so that this best its ability to make processing, large quantities of data are needed (in the case of Etna it is both data in real time and historical data relating to the numerous explosive eruptions of the past).

Etnas includes two Warning states:

F1 or Warning first level : indicates an imminent high probability that occurs lava fountains, but with a high possibility of false alarms;

: indicates an imminent high probability that occurs lava fountains, but with a high possibility of false alarms; F2 or second level warning: indicates a very high imminent probability that occurs lava fountains, less subject to false alarms.

A specific Warning state is also planned that signals magmatic intrusion phenomena that involve the opening of eruptive cracks.

The trend of volcanic tremor recorded by Etna monitoring networks in May. Credit: ingv



Communication of the alert and efficiency of the Etnas system

The Etnas system automatically send email and sms At the addresses of the Civil Protection Department, the Regional Department and the Centers of competence, informing them in a timely manner about the variations of the state of the volcano. In this way the emergency procedures in profit.

In recent years the Etnas system has proven to be very effectivemanaging to predict eruptions with sufficient advance and with few false alarms. During the eruption of June 2, 2025, the system reported the approach of paroxysmal activities in time to adopt safety measures for the population and visitors. Etnas is intended to develop increasingly accurate predictions thanks to the growing progress that concern artificial intelligence and technologies used for volcanic monitoring.