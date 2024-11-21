How Good Girls Kill 2 will be there: what to expect and when it comes out

How Good Girls Kill has been reconfirmed by Netflix with a second season. An excellent result for a crime series that had only half convinced us but which seems to have managed to find the right key to keeping the audience glued to the screen. Thus, the streaming platform, a few months after the debut of the series, last August 2024, decided to continue the story of this crime/thriller starring the star of Wednesday, Emma Myers. A renewal that was already in the air both because the finale of the first season left room for a continuation of the story, and because this series is inspired by a cycle of novels, written by Holly Jackson. And it will be the second book of the saga at the center of the story of How Good Girls Kill 2.

How Good Girls Kill: What Season 1 was about

Five years ago student Andie Bell was killed by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But the intelligent and determined Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so convinced and is determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still at large, how far will he go to stop Pip from discovering the truth?

How do they kill good girls, how did the first chapter end?

The latest episode of How Good Girls Kill reveals who the real killer of Andie is, the girl who disappeared 5 years before the events of the series. The person who killed the girl was neither her boyfriend Sal, who had confessed to the murder and then committed suicide, nor Elliot, Pip’s professor who turned out to have been Sal’s killer (who had not killed Andie nor had he actually committed suicide).

In fact, it was her sister Becca who unexpectedly killed the girl. As? Pushing her on the evening of her disappearance after an argument in which Andie had revealed to her sister that she wanted to leave home. Becca had thus felt abandoned and Anide had also prevented her from reporting Max Hastings who had drugged and then raped her because that same drug had been sold by Andie to the boy. So, in a fit of rage Becca killed her sister and hid her body in a well in the woods. Once Pip found out everything Becca first drugged her and then attempted to throw her body down the same well but the girl was saved by Sal’s brother and her friend.

Eventually Pip and Sal get together and Pip threatens Max and announces that he wants to claim all the girls who were his rape victims.

How Good Girls Kill 2: When it comes out on Netflix

How Good Girls Kill 2 won’t be released on Netflix until well into 2025.