How hot does the coffee have to be to soak the ladyfinger? Tiramisu according to science

In this video, the science meets with the Kitchen: DeNa will try its hand at preparing a tiramisu together with Cookist content creator, Elpidio.

Not only will they prepare the traditional recipe of the iconic Italian dessert, but they will also explain the scientific reason what’s behind every step.

Egg white yes or nowhy choose pasteurized eggshow to dip the Savoyard in coffee, which blend to use…. By knowing the scientific basis behind certain preparations, we can cook with more awareness.

The first step which you will see obviously consists of whisk the egg yolks. And already here we address a first interesting aspect: why buy eggs pasteurizedthose sold in a brick, instead of fresh eggs?

This is for safety reasons: fresh eggs could be contaminated from pathogenic bacteria, such as salmonella. To make sure there are no bacteria, the egg yolks must be pasteurized, i.e. heated to a temperature higher than 65°C for approx 15 min. At these temperatures yes eliminate bacteria and we can rest assured.

Another choice to make, when preparing tiramisu, is the following: egg whites yes or no? Egg whites are usually added if you want to have a softer and less creamy foam. In the video, we clarify why egg yolk and egg white form different foams.

You will then see the passage featuring the coffee and here too there are many things to say, from a scientific point of view.

For our recipe, we chose a dal coffee very intense tasteso that it is able to counteract the sweet of sugar with his bitterness and acidity. Specifically, we chose Kimbo’s Fresh Ground Blend with aintensity of 11 out of 13: in the video, we explain what this parameter indicates. Let’s say that this mixture has a marked full-bodied and a very intense taste, the classic Neapolitan coffee.

A classic dilemma that many of you will have encountered is whether, during the soaking of the ladyfingers, the coffee must be cold or hot. Well, even in this case there is a scientific explanation, which we explore in depth in the video, according to which it is better to do the soaking with cold coffee or at room temperature.

We close the recipe with one goodie: if you noticed, ladyfingers have two sides, one more porous and one smoother.

It’s always best to soak them on the smoother side! In fact, this side absorbs less liquid than the rough one, preventing the biscuit from falling apart too quickly.

At this point, all you have to do is try your hand at the recipe and we wish you bon appetit.