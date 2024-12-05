How much Black Friday impacts the environment: the true cost of “Black Friday” discounts

The Black Friday (“Black Friday” fell this year on November 29), a symbol of discounts and mass purchasing, has become a global tradition that attracts millions of consumers. However, behind the apparent convenience lies a very high cost for the environment. This day (which has now become a whole month of discounts, so much to talk about “Black November”) generates a devastating impact on transportation, production, waste and global sustainability.

Black Friday and pollution: the impact of transport and logistics

One of the main drivers of Black Friday is e-commerce, which results in an explosion of shipping. During Black Friday week the number of deliveries increases by 300%with an increase in CO₂ emissions equal to 30% compared to a normal week​.

In Europe, the 70% of goods travel by roadone of the most polluting methods. Rapid delivery often leads to fragmented shipments and ineffective routes, multiplying greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the phenomenon of returns – which affects approximately the 30% of purchases online – involves additional transport, doubling the environmental impact.

Possible solutions are:

Logistics optimization : Use advanced software to plan efficient routes.

: Use advanced software to plan efficient routes. Fleet electrification : Encourage the use of electric vehicles for urban deliveries.

: Encourage the use of electric vehicles for urban deliveries. Reduction of returns: Promote more informed purchases through clear and accurate product descriptions.

Production and overproduction linked to “Black Friday”

To meet Black Friday demand, many companies increase production, fueling an unsustainable cycle.

Electronics : Producing a smartphone takes approx 70 kg of raw materials including rare minerals such as lithium and cobalt. The extraction and processing of these materials consumes energy and causes environmental devastation.

: Producing a smartphone takes approx including rare minerals such as lithium and cobalt. The extraction and processing of these materials consumes energy and causes environmental devastation. Fast fashion: the textile industry contributes to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and consumes approx 79 billion cubic meters of water every year. Many products purchased on Black Friday have a short life, exacerbating the waste problem.

The environmental impact of packaging

The boom in deliveries generates an impressive amount of waste. In the United States, over the Black Friday 2024 weekend was produced 500,000 tons of packaging waste​. Plastic is among the most used materials, but only the 9% of the plastic produced in the world is actually recycled.

Plastic dispersed in the environment often ends up in the seas, where it threatens wildlife. Waste treatment and incineration produce additional emissions. However, there are sustainable alternatives: give them biodegradable packaging to the rmotion of plastic, encouraging the use of recycled paper or minimalist packaging.

Without forgetting the topic of the circular economy. Considering the amount of purchases made during Black Friday, it becomes increasingly important to develop systems that allow the reuse of packaging.

In general, purchasing electronic devices is among the most popular on Black Friday. It is no coincidence that the Monday following the “Black Friday of discounts” has now been baptized as “Cyber ​​Monday”, a twenty-four hour period of discounts dedicated to tech. However, many of these products quickly end up in waste. In 2023, they were produced 57.4 million tons of electronic wasteof which less than 20% were recycled correctly.

How to reduce the environmental impact of Black Friday

While businesses have a crucial role, consumers can also make a difference. Today it is possible to support initiatives that promote sustainable purchases (we talk about “Green Friday”), support ethical brands by choosing brands that respect environmental and social standards, buy only what is really necessary, opt for second-hand or regenerated products .

On the other hand, companies and governments must take stronger measures to reduce the impact of Black Friday:

Sustainability policies : force companies to reduce emissions and use recycled materials.

: force companies to reduce emissions and use recycled materials. Green taxation : economically incentivize sustainable practices.

: economically incentivize sustainable practices. Education and awareness: inform consumers about the environmental costs of consumerism.

Black Friday doesn’t have to be an unbearable event. With a more conscious approach, both on the part of companies and consumers, it is possible to reduce the environmental impact. The transition to a circular economy, based on reuse, repair and recycling, is an essential step to protect our planet.