How musical harmony arouses emotions: our meeting with Ernesto Marciante

That the music It is capable of arousing emotions we all know: from joy to sadness to anxiety, few things like music manage to influence our mood. But the as It is not as simple as it may seem. Take one melody any, for example that of the nursery rhyme Fra ‘Martino: ok, it’s a melody. But this is only one of the parts of which music is composed: the emotional reaction that you will have to the melody of Fra ‘Martino will change drastically according to theharmony with which we choose to accompany it. In other words: the agreements that we put that melody “below”.

It is one of the experiments we did with Ernesto MarcianteSicilian born in ’91, a singer -songwriter and pianist very followed on social media where he entertains and educates the world of musical stairs and, precisely, of the musical agreements.

In music, a agreement It is the simultaneous combination of three or more known. They are built starting from the stairs of the shade in which the song musical is composed. In the tradition of western music, the types of agreements that are most commonly encountered are probably two: the major agreements they minor agreements.

For example, from the DO Maggiore scale we can build the agreement of Do Maggiore Taking the 1st, 3rd and 5th degree of the scale, that is, the do-Mi-Sol notes. The major agreements are generally associated with positive sensations, such as joy or joy. What happens if instead we do the same thing, however, starting from another note of the scale of Do Maggiore? For example, let’s start from the: we get la-to-mi, i.e. the agreement of minor. The minor agreements tend, depending on the context, to express in sensations such as sadness or melancholy.

Putting minor agreements under the melody of Fra ‘Martino derives a much more “dark” and gloomy version than that we are used to, as Marciante shows us.

Once we have all the agreements of a certain shade, we can combine them to build Harmonic turns or progressions that support our melodies. Ernesto Marciante explained to us how the most famous ever, the so -called “Giro di do”: Do Maggiore, the minor, does greater, greater.

The world of agreements is actually much more complex than that: there are in fact the so -called extensionsin which further grades are added to the main triad as the 7th, 9th etc., but to get to know the “science” of emotions behind the musical harmony, we refer to our video!