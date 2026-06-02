How perfect bodies created with artificial intelligence risk increasing the epidemic of eating disorders

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How perfect bodies created with artificial intelligence risk increasing the epidemic of eating disorders

How perfect bodies created with AI risk increasing the epidemic of eating disorders

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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