How the first spherical police robot patrolling the streets in China works: what is RT-G

Spherical robot in China. Credit: Newsflare.



Is called RT-G there “police ball” in the shape of a sphere designed to support law enforcement and used in recent months China. The Chinese robot was spotted in action during real patrols, accompanying the Chinese SWAT on city streets and rough terrain. Made by the company Logon Technology of Shenzhen after four years of development, RT-G is an autonomous “tech ball” capable of roll at 35 km/hgo through mud and water, and withstand impacts of 4 tons. But what makes it extraordinary is not only its robustness: thanks to aadvanced artificial intelligencethis robot would be able to identify known criminals via facial recognition, immobilize suspects with a net shooter and use tools such as tear gas and acoustic devices to maintain public order.

How the Chinese spherical robot is made and how it works

RT-G was designed to operate in extremely varied environments, from land to water, thanks to its spherical shape and robust structure made of impact-resistant materials. In the demonstration videos, the robot can be seen tackling muddy terrain, city streets and even waterways with excellent ease. His internal engine allows him to reach one maximum speed of 35 km/henough to chase suspects (who flee on foot) or patrol large areas. With a weight of 125 kgRT-G is capable of withstand high pressuressuch as those generated by an impact of 4 tonsmaking it virtually indestructible.

This adaptability makes it ideal for operations in dangerous environments, where risks to human life are high. Think of emergency scenarios such as floods or natural disasters: RT-G can continue to operate even in extreme conditions, expanding the authorities’ possibilities for intervention.

The technological heart of RT-G is its own software based on artificial intelligencewhich allows it to navigate autonomously and make quick decisions. Thanks to facial recognitionthe robot can identify criminals known to law enforcement comparing the faces with the latter’s database.

One particularly impressive feature is RT-G’s capability detect anomalies in the surrounding environmentan ability that makes him useful not only for fighting crime, but also for preventing accidents. This positions it as an active surveillance system, always ready to report suspicious behavior or situations of potential danger.

But RT-G does not limit itself to observing and reporting dangers: it is equipped with useful tools to intervene directly in critical situations. The robot has a net shooting guncapable of immobilizing suspects without causing permanent damage. Furthermore, it can use tear gas, non-lethal grenades And sound wave dispersion devices to manage crowds and neutralize threats.

These characteristics make it a versatile device, capable of responding to different operational needs. In the following videoyou can appreciate the spherical robot at work.

The RT-G “cop-ball” could rewrite the concept of man-machine collaboration

The future of RT-G and similar robots could lead to one ever closer collaboration between men and machinespaving the way for a new way of conceiving urban safety. In the age of automation, devices like RT-G represent a technological breakthrough that, if well regulated, could significantly improve the quality of life and the level of safety of our cities. To be honest, robotics has recently been used in Italy too to maintain safety and public order. We are referring in this case to Saetta, the robot dog used by the Carabinieri at Sanremo 2024.