How the new Auditel works and how it can influence the ratings of Sanremo 2025

The Sanremo Festivallike every year, from the stage of Ariston Theater catalyzes the media attention from all over Italy and, among the various aspects, that ofaudience It is always one of the most discussed. Just to give an example, knowing that the third evening of Sanremo 2025 obtained the 59.8% shareit may be spontaneous to compare this number on the Sanremo of accounts with the similar one of another edition of the Festival, conducted perhaps by Amadeus, and ask which of the two has glued more Italians to the screen. However, comparisons are substantially impossible, given that from 30 December 2024 Auditelthe company that detects and publishes television listening, has changed the viewing method of spectators by introducing the so -called Total audience. Compared to what happened previously, the Smart devicessuch as computer, telephones and on-demand visions.

The new system Total audience It can be considered as the sum between the use of linear content (televisions in the first houses) e digital content (Smart televisions in the second homes and devices connected online). As for the linear content, the spectators are calculated by making an estimate on a sample of 16,000 families throughout Italy. To detect which of 400 channels monitored The various family groups are tuned, a device known as meter which allows you to communicate to Auditel All the information necessary to obtain the share and other parameters.

The number of spectators that uses digital content Instead it is not the result of estimates but is measured in manner. It is in fact possible to know the exact number of users connected to any of the Property Digital of 5 publishersthat is Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery. Once this information has been obtained, through a statistical model, Auditel transforms the data relating to devices (such as PC, smartphones etc.) into data referring to individuals, allowing you to create SUBBILIBLE PROFILES to those from the estimate of the linear content.

In light of what we have seen, it is clear the reason why 45 million TV equipment considered in 2024 others were added 75 million In 2025. Therefore this year it will be more difficult to provide a comparison between the 2024 Amadeus festival and the current one, since the systems used to measure the same parameter have changed. These are the words of Marcello CiannameaRai Prime Time Entertainment Director, during the Festival press conference: