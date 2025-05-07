How the SMS scam works “Oops … I was wrong number” and how to defend yourself

“Oops… I was wrong number», This is how a new SMS scam begins that is based on a simple and at the same time effective principle: simulate an innocent error to start a conversation. It is a strange message on the mobile phone, apparently intended for someone else, containing an invitation to a working meeting, a medical appointment or a random meeting. If you reply to the message, the scammer captures the ball and, after a message of apologies for having made a mistake, continues the conversation with friendly tones, establishing a dialogue that can turn into an attempt to real scam. The ultimate goal is to let you lower your guard to convince you to click on a link, share personal data or, in some cases, even invest in alleged financial opportunities, often linked to the world of cryptocurrencies. The new scam was made by the Gretna Police Department (in Louisiana), citing the FBI. In this article we explain in detail How the scam of the wrong number works And above all, As you can defend yourself.

How the scam of the wrong number works

Let’s see more in detail How the scam of the wrong number works. It all starts with a completely ordinary and plausible message, often built to look destined for someone else. It can be something like: “Hi Marco, see you at the usual cafeteria at 17:00?” or “Good morning, we confirm the appointment for tomorrow’s medical examination at 15:00». Although the content looks random, nothing in this message is left to chance. Scammers use automated software and massive sending systems to get these texts to random numbers, hoping that someone responds and grasps the bait that has been tense.

Once you get an answer, even just a simple «I guess he made the wrong number», The fictitious interlocutor, who is actually a scammer, uses the kindness of his potential victim to establish a relationship. The approach is friendly and progressive. At first the message can play as a trivial thanksgiving response, followed by a light chat, maybe something like “Ah sorry! Sometimes the phone book makes strange jokes … I’m sorry to have disturbed it?». The aim is to make you feel at ease, creating a false sense of familiarity. This type of psychological manipulation is part of a well -known technique in the world of IT security and digital scams: thesocial engineering.

Social engineering is the art of interpersonal manipulation for fraudulent purposes. In essence, scammers try to convince potential victims to perform an action that in normal conditions would not do, how Click on a link or reveal private information. The expedient of the “wrong number” works because it gives the illusion of having control of the conversation, but in reality you are (without even realizing it) within one scheme designed to bring out the guard to the user.

If you have to receive messages like those we mentioned in the previous lines and to continue to answer, the scammer could offer you an advantageous investment, often linked to the world of cryptocurrencies. You are perhaps suggested to visit a site to learn more, or you are asked to download an app to monitor the trend of the wallet. In these cases, the danger is double: on the one hand you could download malware, that is, harmful software that infects the device; On the other hand, you could provide sensitive credentials, such as passwords for banking online or personal data that can be reused for identity theft.

And it is not at all rare that, instead of proposing a financial scam directly, the scammers point on a relational dynamic. They pretend to be interested in cultivating a friendship, or even a romantic remote relationship. This slower (and effective) approach serves to build confidence over time. Once the victim is “cooked a dot” and is emotionally involved, it is much easier to get money or sensitive information, perhaps with the excuse of any unexpected.

How to defend yourself from the scam of the wrong number

The only way possible defend yourself from the scam of the wrong number (and from other similar scams), it is to understand that these attacks are made possible by sophisticated technologies. The scammers do not act manually, but make use of software to collect, analyze and select telephone numbers, often purchased in blocks on the digital black market. The apparent spontaneity is therefore the result of an algorithmic strategy, not of a human error. In commenting this aspect, in fact, the Gretna Police Department (in Louisiana), in a post on Facebook he said:

Although (the scammers, editor’s note) they split for normal people who have entered wrong numbers on their phones, the scammers who manage false text messages with incorrect numbers use extremely sophisticated technologies to commit their crimes.

The best way to protect yourself from this type of scam is Do not interact with the scammer. If you receive a message addressed to someone else, the safest answer is silence. Don’t answer, do not click on any links in the text and do not even send messages like «STOP», Even if you are suggested to stop receiving. This type of response can confirm to the scammer that the number is active and manned, making an even more interesting target for future attacks.

Also, if the message comes from a suspicious number, you can block it directly from your phone settings. Both Android and iPhone offer functions to report and block unwanted SMS.

And if you suspect that you have been involved in a digital scam, it is important that you immediately report the incident to the postal police, who manages the IT crimes on the national territory.